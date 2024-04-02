Rohit Sharma Tells Wankhede Fans To Not Boo Hardik Pandya, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was seen calming down the crowd at Wankhede during the IPL 2024 game between home side Mumbai Indians and visitors Rajasthan Royals. The match was won by RR but throughout the game the anti-Hardik Pandya slogans were heard in the stadium. Hardik felt he was playing in an away contest in his homeground in IPL as he was constantly booed at the Wankhede stadiums. It all started at the toss when commentator Sanjay Manjrekar asked the crowd to behave when the booed as soon as Hardik's name was called.

But the crowd was relentless in their pursuit to prove that this team was still Rohit Sharma's. Every time, Hardik's name was taken in the stadium or he came on the big screen, the fans chanted 'Rohit, Rohit'. Hardik could be seen visibly disturbed when the crowd booed once again as he dropped a catch.

Even Rohit could see the hostile nature of the Wankhede crowd which he had not seen before in IPL for their own player. While fielding in the deep, Rohit made a gesture to the fans sitting in that section of the crowd to calm down. The cameras captured him doing this and the video went viral instantly.

Coming to the match, Mumbai produced one of the worst performances in years as they were restricted to just 125 for 9 in 20 overs. Trent Boult demolished MI's top-order, reducing them to 20 for 4 inside four overs. Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya played knocks of 32 and 34 runs respectively to steady the innings but soon they too departed and MI kept on losing wickets from thereon, eventually finishing with just 125 on the board. RR too had a bad start but Riyan Parag played another fine innings of unbeaten 54 runs to see the team through as the visitors registered their third win on the trot.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have jumped to the top of the points table with three consecutive wins to their names. They are looking in solid form. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have dropped to second spot followed by Chennai Super Kings at the third. Gujarat Titans are fourth on the table while Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow Super Giants are fifth and sixth respectively. The bottom four teams are Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians.