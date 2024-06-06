India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign got off to a winning start on Wednesday, with the Men in Blue delivering a clinical all-round performance to outclass Ireland by eight wickets at the Nassau County Stadium in New York. However, the comprehensive victory was somewhat overshadowed by an injury concern surrounding skipper Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: French Open 2024: All About Semi-Finalist Iga Swiatek - In Pics



Batting Masterclass from Rohit Sharma



The 37-year-old opening batsman showcased his class and experience, anchoring the Indian run-chase with a typically stylish half-century. Rohit's innings of 52 runs off 37 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and three maximums, set the tone for India's pursuit of a modest target of 97 runs.



Injury Scare for Indian Captain



However, Rohit's innings was cut short as he appeared to suffer an injury towards the end of the 10th over. The Indian skipper grimaced in pain after seemingly jarring his left arm while attempting a pull shot, prompting him to immediately leave the field for medical attention.



Post-Match Injury Update



In the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma provided an update on his injury, stating, "Yeah, just a little sore (the arm). I said it at the toss as well. Quite unsure of what to expect from the pitch." While downplaying the severity of the issue, the seasoned campaigner acknowledged the potential challenges of playing on a surface that had been in use for an extended period.



Rishabh Pant Finishes the Job



With Rohit departing early, it was left to the ever-reliable Rishabh Pant to guide India home. The wicketkeeper-batsman showcased his finishing prowess, scoring an unbeaten 36 off 26 deliveries, including three boundaries and two sixes, to seal the eight-wicket victory in the 13th over.



Bowling Heroics Set Up Victory



Earlier in the day, India's bowling attack set the stage for the comprehensive win, bundling out Ireland for a paltry 96 runs in 16 overs. Hardik Pandya led the way with impressive figures of 3/27, while Arshdeep Singh (2/35), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6), Mohammed Siraj (1/13), and Axar Patel (1/3) also chipped in with crucial wickets.



Rohit Praises Arshdeep's Impact



In the post-match comments, Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the young Arshdeep Singh, stating, "Arshdeep's two wickets upfront set the tone for us." The skipper acknowledged the importance of the left-arm seamer's early breakthroughs, which put India firmly in control of the contest.