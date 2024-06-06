Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2755592
NewsCricket
IND VS IRE

Rohit Sharma's Injury Update: Team India Captain Says THIS After Getting Hit On Shoulder During IND vs IRE Game In T20 World Cup 2024

The Indian skipper grimaced in pain after seemingly jarring his left arm while attempting a pull shot, prompting him to immediately leave the field for medical attention.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2024, 12:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Rohit Sharma's Injury Update: Team India Captain Says THIS After Getting Hit On Shoulder During IND vs IRE Game In T20 World Cup 2024

India's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign got off to a winning start on Wednesday, with the Men in Blue delivering a clinical all-round performance to outclass Ireland by eight wickets at the Nassau County Stadium in New York. However, the comprehensive victory was somewhat overshadowed by an injury concern surrounding skipper Rohit Sharma.

Also Read: French Open 2024: All About Semi-Finalist Iga Swiatek - In Pics

Batting Masterclass from Rohit Sharma

The 37-year-old opening batsman showcased his class and experience, anchoring the Indian run-chase with a typically stylish half-century. Rohit's innings of 52 runs off 37 deliveries, laced with four boundaries and three maximums, set the tone for India's pursuit of a modest target of 97 runs.

Injury Scare for Indian Captain

However, Rohit's innings was cut short as he appeared to suffer an injury towards the end of the 10th over. The Indian skipper grimaced in pain after seemingly jarring his left arm while attempting a pull shot, prompting him to immediately leave the field for medical attention.

Post-Match Injury Update

In the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma provided an update on his injury, stating, "Yeah, just a little sore (the arm). I said it at the toss as well. Quite unsure of what to expect from the pitch." While downplaying the severity of the issue, the seasoned campaigner acknowledged the potential challenges of playing on a surface that had been in use for an extended period.

Rishabh Pant Finishes the Job

With Rohit departing early, it was left to the ever-reliable Rishabh Pant to guide India home. The wicketkeeper-batsman showcased his finishing prowess, scoring an unbeaten 36 off 26 deliveries, including three boundaries and two sixes, to seal the eight-wicket victory in the 13th over.

Bowling Heroics Set Up Victory

Earlier in the day, India's bowling attack set the stage for the comprehensive win, bundling out Ireland for a paltry 96 runs in 16 overs. Hardik Pandya led the way with impressive figures of 3/27, while Arshdeep Singh (2/35), Jasprit Bumrah (2/6), Mohammed Siraj (1/13), and Axar Patel (1/3) also chipped in with crucial wickets.

Rohit Praises Arshdeep's Impact

In the post-match comments, Rohit Sharma heaped praise on the young Arshdeep Singh, stating, "Arshdeep's two wickets upfront set the tone for us." The skipper acknowledged the importance of the left-arm seamer's early breakthroughs, which put India firmly in control of the contest.

TAGS

Ind vs IreIndia Vs IrelandT20 World Cup 2024rohit sharma injury updateRohit Sharmarohit sharma injury updateCricket World CupIndia cricket teamrohit sharma injury newsT20 World Cup 2024 updatesIndia vs Ireland match highlightsRohit Sharma fitness concernIndian captain's injury scareRohit Sharma injury statusIndia's T20 World Cup campaignRishabh Pant match-winning inningsIndian bowling attack shinesHardik Pandya's impressive spellArshdeep Singh's early breakthroughsJasprit Bumrah's brilliant performanceMohammed Siraj's crucial wicketsAxar Patel's economic spellIndia's comprehensive victoryRohit Sharma's batting masterclassIndia's run-chase against IrelandT20 World Cup 2024 in New YorkIndia's winning startIreland's batting strugglesGerath Delany's fighting knockJoshua Little's cameoIndia's dominant displayRohit Sharma's leadershipIndia-Pakistan rivalryIndia's preparation for Pakistan clash
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What are the demands of Naidu and Nitish for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Know about Modi 3.0 schedule!
DNA Video
DNA: 'INDIA Alliance to continue to fight..', says Kharge
DNA Video
DNA: What Naidu and Nitish want in exchange for supporting BJP?
DNA Video
DNA: Sanjay Raut made a big claim before Modi's oath
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar become Union Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China waiting for Modi?
DNA Video
DNA: EC Calls Out 'Fake Narratives'
DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run