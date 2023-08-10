Rohit Sharma's Net Worth: Most Expensive Assets Owned By 'Hitman'; Where Does He Invest And Other Earnings

India captain Rohit Sharma was recently spotted coming out of a luxurious Lamborghini car with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and the video has broken the internet. Rohit likes cars and does not mind spending money on it. Compared to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Rohit's earnings are almost five times less. But that does not mean 'Hitman' of Indian cricket does not own expensive assets.

Stock Gro, a trading and investment company, recently shared the net worth of Rohit. As per the report, Rohit earns around Rs 214 crore per year. At the same time, Kohli and Dhoni's earnings are way more than Rs 1,000 crore. Kohli and Dhoni earn through Indian Premier contracts, different businesses and investments and massive sponsorship deals. Rohit too earns through these means only.



Let's look at how much Rohit earns through cricket, his investments, assets and brand endoresements:

Rohit Sharma's cricket earnings

Rohit, being the captain of the India's Test and ODI sides, is a Grade A+ BCCI player. The players who fall in this Grade receive Rs 7 crore annually by the board. Not to forget, this is not the match fees. But the BCCI payout for the contracted players. Rohit earns Rs 6 lakh per ODI, Rs 3 lakh per T20I and Rs 15 lakh per Test match as well. He is captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL and receives Rs 16 crore per season. In totality, Rohit is earning around Rs Rs 30 crore annually just from cricket.

Rohit Sharma with his Lamborghini today ____@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/46BrlpKim6 — Rohit Sharma Trends_ (@TrendsRohit) August 9, 2023

Rohit's list of Brand Endorsements

Rohit reportedly is endorsing as many as 28 brands. They include Jio Cinema, Hublot, Max Life Insurance, GoIbibo, CEAT Tyres, USHA, Oppo, Highlander among others. Rohit, as per the report, earns somewhere around Rs 5 crore from all brand endorsements.

Companies Rohit has invested in?

Rohit Sharma has invested in two companies. They are Rapidobotics (Robotic automation solutions) and Veiroots Wellness Solutions, which is a Healthcare company.

Rohit's Real estate investments

Rohit lives in a 4 BHK apartments in Worli in Mumbai, which is worth Rs 30 crore. He also has a house in Lonavala, a small hill station near Mumbai, which is worth Rs 5 crore.

The luxurious cars Rohit owns and drives

Rohit is owner of Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes Benz GLS 350 d, A BMW X3 and two cars from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. The total spent on cars comes around to Rs 7 crore.