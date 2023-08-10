trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2647205
NewsCricket
ROHIT SHARMA

Rohit Sharma's Net Worth: Most Expensive Assets Owned By 'Hitman'; Where Does He Invest And Other Earnings

India captain Rohit Sharma's Net Worth is over Rs 200 crore. He has made investments in a couple of companies while he endorses as many as 28 brands in India and abroad.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 01:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rohit Sharma's Net Worth: Most Expensive Assets Owned By 'Hitman'; Where Does He Invest And Other Earnings Know all about Rohit Sharma's sources of income. (Source: Instagram)

India captain Rohit Sharma was recently spotted coming out of a luxurious Lamborghini car with his wife Ritika Sajdeh and the video has broken the internet. Rohit likes cars and does not mind spending money on it. Compared to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, Rohit's earnings are almost five times less. But that does not mean 'Hitman' of Indian cricket does not own expensive assets. 

Also Read | WATCH: Rohit Sharma And Wife Ritika Sajdeh Take Their Rs 4.2 Crore Lamborghini Urus For A Spin, Mobbed By Fans In Mumbai

Stock Gro, a trading and investment company, recently shared the net worth of Rohit. As per the report, Rohit earns around Rs 214 crore per year. At the same time, Kohli and Dhoni's earnings are way more than Rs 1,000 crore. Kohli and Dhoni earn through Indian Premier contracts, different businesses and investments and massive sponsorship deals. Rohit too earns through these means only. 

Let's look at how much Rohit earns through cricket, his  investments, assets and brand endoresements:

Rohit Sharma's cricket earnings

Rohit, being the captain of the India's Test and ODI sides, is a Grade A+ BCCI player. The players who fall in this Grade receive Rs 7 crore annually by the board. Not to forget, this is not the match fees. But the BCCI payout for the contracted players. Rohit earns Rs 6 lakh per ODI, Rs 3 lakh per T20I and Rs 15 lakh per Test match as well. He is captain of Mumbai Indians in IPL and receives Rs 16 crore per season. In totality, Rohit is earning around Rs Rs 30 crore annually just from cricket. 

Rohit's list of Brand Endorsements

Rohit reportedly is endorsing as many as 28 brands. They include Jio Cinema, Hublot, Max Life Insurance, GoIbibo, CEAT Tyres, USHA, Oppo, Highlander among others. Rohit, as per the report, earns somewhere around Rs 5 crore from all brand endorsements.

Companies Rohit has invested in?

Rohit Sharma has invested in two companies. They are Rapidobotics (Robotic automation solutions) and Veiroots Wellness Solutions, which is a Healthcare company.

Rohit's Real estate investments

Rohit lives in a 4 BHK apartments in Worli in Mumbai, which is worth Rs 30 crore. He also has a house in Lonavala, a small hill station near Mumbai, which is worth Rs 5 crore.

The luxurious cars Rohit owns and drives

Rohit is owner of Lamborghini Urus, a Mercedes Benz GLS 350 d, A BMW X3 and two cars from Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. The total spent on cars comes around to Rs 7 crore.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train