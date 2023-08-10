WATCH: Rohit Sharma And Wife Ritika Sajdeh Take Their Rs 4.2 Crore Lamborghini Urus For A Spin, Mobbed By Fans In Mumbai

Team India captain Rohit Sharma returned to Mumbai for a well-deserved break ahead of the Asia Cup 2023 which gets underway later this month. After a long tour of West Indies followed by sponsorship commitments in USA, Rohit Sharma was seen back in Mumbai and took out his Rs 4.2 crore Lamborghini Urus car for a spin along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

In the video, which soon went viral on social media, the Mumbai Indians skipper can be seen stepping out of his luxury SUV with wife Ritika Sajdeh and within minutes was mobbed by his fans in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma is seen protecting his wife from the massive crowd which had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Indian skipper.

WATCH Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh in their Lamborghini Urus HERE…

Rohit Sharma and his wife in the Lamborghini. pic.twitter.com/AY4QwllWA6 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 9, 2023

The Lamborghini Urus was bought by Rohit Sharma last year in March and is personalized with a dual-tone combination of Ross Alala (cherry red) and Nero (black) for the cabin. The SUV gets brilliant-looking “Blu Eleos” paint, which is a shade of dark blue – to match the colours of Team India as well his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians. The entire car, including the front and rear bumpers, is painted in this shade of blue.

Rohit Sharma also owns a blue-coloured BMW M5. The Lamborghini Urus is the first modern-day SUV from the brand it has gained massive popularity around the world. In India, it has become the quickest-selling Lamborghini ever and the brand has delivered more than 100 units of the high-performance SUV in the country.

The Lamborghini Urus is based on the same platform as the other luxury SUVs from the Volkswagen group, like Audi RSQ8, Bentley Bentayga and Porsche Cayenne. The 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine, which powers all these SUVs, is in its most powerful state under the hood of the Urus, with a maximum power output of 650 PS and a peak torque output of 850 Nm.

Meanwhile, during an interaction earlier this week at an event in the US, Rohit Sharma was asked to name the toughest bowler of Babar Azam’s Pakistan side, to which his reply was hilarious. “Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All fast bowlers in the Pakistan team are good. I will not going to pick any individual. It creates a big controversy). If I will take one player’s name, the second will feel bad. If I will take the second player’s name, then the third one will feel bad. I think all of them are good,” Rohit Sharma said.

Rohit Sharma’s Team India will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.