Rohit Sharma's 'Spicy' Fashion Takes Social Media By Storm, Rishabh Pant Reacts - Watch

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, has been making waves not only with his cricket but also with his fashion. Recently, he dropped a video on Instagram showcasing his latest outfit, which has caught the attention of his fans. The video begins with a shot of a luxurious hotel, with Rohit making a style statement dressed in a black floral-print shirt and matching shorts. He completed his look with white sneakers and a vintage grey wristwatch.

As Rohit headed out of his room, fully beach-ready, the video ended with him in full swag. He used red chili and fire emojis in the caption to describe his "spicy" look, which got his fans excited. The Instagram post has been creating a buzz on social media, with fans flooding the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

Rohit Sharma's social media engagement has been increasing since the start of the IPL 2023. Fans have been expressing their admiration for the Mumbai skipper's fashion sense, with some speculating about his next career move. Some have even been urging him to score a century in the next IPL match, while others are wondering if he's feeling the "Goa vibe."

Although Mumbai Indians did not have the best start to their IPL 2023 campaign, they managed to turn things around in their last game against the Delhi Capitals, winning by 6 wickets in a last-ball thriller. The opening pair of Rohit and Ishan Kishan gave Mumbai a perfect start, building a 71-run partnership, with Rohit scoring a crucial half-century. During his innings, Rohit smashed six boundaries and four maximums. Tilak Verma held on to the crease and played a composed 41-run knock off 29 deliveries, while Tim David and Cameron Green gave the final touch with their blistering cameos.

In their next fixture, Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede on April 16. Rohit Sharma's fans are looking forward not only to his cricketing skills but also to his uber-cool fashion in the upcoming games.