Indian cricket team announced their 15-man squad earlier in September that excludes the names of Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Prasidh Krishna. While Tilak and Krishna were picked for the Asia Cup, Samson travelled as a reserve player. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak were given a game finally in Asia Cup 2023 after India qualified for the final of the tournament. But both failed in the match. Their failure has sparked a debate on social media on selection.

Many on X (formerly Twitter) feel that Surya is a wrong choice and that Samson should have been selected ahead of him. At the same time, others pointed out the mistake of picking inexperienced Tilak, who had not played a single ODI till Bangladesh match.

When the team was announced, there were some who criticised the selection of left-arm spinner Axar Patel too. R Ashwin could have been a better pick as he is an off-spinner, argued many. Selectors have picked Axar to ensure the Indians bat deep. Axar failed to impress in the game vs Sri Lanka but came good against the Bangladesh team, almsot sealing the win with the bat.

India next play Australia in three ODIs, starting September 22. The series concludes on September 27. As per ICC World Cup rules, a team can make the changes in the squad by September 28. That is the last date to make any sort of change, which will require an approval from ICC.

A team can make changes due to fitness concerns, form and as per the whim of selectors. But After September, no changes can be done to the squad. If an injury occurs to any player/players during the tournament, replacements can be done after seeking ICC approval. ICC has allowed maximum of three reserves to travel with the team, in case of any injury.

India's World Cup squad includes Rohit Sharma, who will be the captain. Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain of the team. Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan make the middle order. Shubman Gill is the first-choice opener. Suryakumar Yadav is backup for Iyer. KL Rahul will be the preferred wicketkeeper and batter. All-rounders include Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel. Kuldeep Yadav will be the lone wrist spinner in the team. Pace bowling attack includes Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Shreyas Iyer continues to struggle with his back even after coming back from the injury. He played one game vs Pakistan where he got low returns and since then has only warmed the bench as he sustained back spasm injury ahead of Super 4 game vs Pakistan. It will be interesting to see whether Iyer manages to retain his place in the side by September 28. The India vs Australia series is important, from his point of view.