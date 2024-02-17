In the intense battleground of cricket, where every ball counts, moments of levity are like refreshing gusts of wind amidst the heat of competition. Rohit Sharma, the charismatic Indian skipper, once again showcased his humorous side during the ongoing third Test against England in Rajkot, leaving fans in splits with his banter directed at Ravindra Jadeja. During the second day's play, as Ravindra Jadeja found himself bowling a couple of no-balls to England's Joe Root, Rohit Sharma, stationed at first slip, couldn't resist a light-hearted jab. "Jaddu samajh ye T20 hai, idhar no balls allowed nahi hai," quipped Rohit, urging Jadeja to treat the situation as if it were a T20 match. This moment, captured by the stump mic, quickly became a talking point in cricketing circles.

Look at Rohit Sharma reaction after reverse sweep six by Ben Duckett ___#INDvsENG | #INDvsENGTestpic.twitter.com/S1C7zmoNxB — Sports Chronicle (@sportschr0nicle) February 16, 2024

Banter Continues

The jest didn't end there. On the following day, as Jadeja faced criticism for his repeated no-balls, Rohit Sharma playfully reminded him of his performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL). "Yaar, ye Jadeja IPL mein to itne no-balls nahi dalta. T20 samajh ke bowling kar, Jaddu," joked Rohit, evoking laughter from teammates and fans alike. Such light-hearted exchanges not only relieve the pressure but also underscore the camaraderie within the team.

Duckett's Heroics

While the banter provided moments of amusement, the cricketing action was equally enthralling. Ben Duckett's sensational century propelled England's fightback, helping them reach a commendable 207/2 by the close of play. Duckett's audacious stroke play, including a switch-hit off Jadeja, showcased England's resolve against the Indian bowling attack.

India's Response

Despite Duckett's heroics, India holds the upper hand in the match, thanks to solid contributions from skipper Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja with the bat earlier in the game. With a formidable first-innings total of 445, India aims to maintain pressure on the visitors and secure victory in the crucial Test match.

Missing Pieces

However, amidst the cricketing action, India faces setbacks with the absence of key players. Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's withdrawal due to a family medical emergency leaves a void in the Indian bowling arsenal. Nevertheless, the team remains determined to overcome challenges and emerge victorious in the Test series.