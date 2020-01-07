Rory Burns ruled out of Sri Lanka Tests after ankle surgery

England batsman Rory Burns is set to be sidelined for at least four months after undergoing surgery on the ruptured ligament in his left ankle.

The 29-year-old sustained ligament damage to his left ankle during a warm-up football match before training on Thursday ahead of his side's second Test of the ongoing four-match series against South Africa. He was, subsequently ruled out of the remainder of the South Africa series due to the injury.

Now, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Burns would also miss England's upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka in March and aim to return for Surrey in the County Championship in April.

"The surgery took place in London on Monday afternoon. The Surrey captain is expected to be out of action for up to four months.He will miss England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka in March and is aiming to return to play with Surrey in the County Championship at the beginning of the 2020 season in April," the International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted the ECB as saying.

Though the England batsman's surgery was a successful one, he would require at least four months of time to recover fully.

England, who are currently trailing by 0-1 in the four-match series against South Africa after slumping to a crushing 107-run defeat in the opening match in Centurion, are currently playing their second Test against the Faf du Plessis-led side.

The third match between the two sides will take place from January 16 at St George's Oval in Port Elizabeth. England and Sri Lanka will face each other in a two-match Test series, starting from January 19 in Galle.