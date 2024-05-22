Advertisement
Rovman Powell's Catch To Dismiss Faf du Plessis Leaves Cricket Fans Stunned, Video Goes Viral - Watch

The ball seemed destined for the boundary ropes until Powell, running full tilt from mid-off, launched himself horizontally to pluck an extraordinary catch out of thin air.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 22, 2024, 08:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The stakes were sky-high in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at Ahmedabad's iconic Narendra Modi Stadium as Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore battled for a spot in Qualifier 2. Amidst the nerve-shredding tension, one moment of brilliance etched itself into the annals of IPL history - Rovman Powell's sensational catch to dismiss RCB captain Faf du Plessis left the capacity crowd awestruck and sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

The Catch That Defied Gravity

It was the 5th over of RCB's innings when the defining moment arrived. Du Plessis, looking ominous on 17, went for an uppercut off Trent Boult's searing bouncer. The ball seemed destined for the boundary ropes until Powell, running full tilt from mid-off, launched himself horizontally to pluck an extraordinary catch out of thin air.

"Oh a screamer from Rovman! He flew full length forward to complete this stunning catch," exclaimed the broadcaster as replays confirmed Powell's wizardry. The West Indian all-rounder's athletic brilliance not only resulted in du Plessis' key dismissal but provided an unforgettable snapshot that will be replayed for years to come.

Shifting The Momentum

Du Plessis' dismissal for 17 off 14 balls undoubtedly proved to be the pivotal juncture of the innings. The South African's newly-formed opening partnership with Virat Kohli had gotten RCB off to a decent start at 37/0 after 5 overs. However, Powell's game-changing moment of magic paved the way for RR's disciplined bowling attack to seize the initiative.
"Fingers are under the ball. He has taken it fairly," confirmed the third umpire, dealing a body blow to RCB's hopes of extending their rich vein of form. As the video of Powell's brilliance went viral across social media, RR's inspired fielding collective ensured that the dangermen Kohli and Glenn Maxwell could never gain full ascendancy.

A Compelling Contest

At the time of writing, the thrilling Eliminator clash is delicately poised with RCB recovering to 37/1 after 4.5 overs. While Kohli remains at the crease, the onus will be on him and the incoming batters to build on the start and post an imposing total against RR's quality attack. Whatever transpires from here, Powell's moment of magic has already ensured this high-stakes encounter will be remembered as an IPL classic. With a spot in Qualifier 2 against Sunrisers Hyderabad awaiting the winner, neither team can afford to relent in their pursuit of the ultimate prize.

