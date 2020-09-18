Royal Challengers Bangalore players to don 'My Covid Heroes' tribute jerseys during Indian Premier League 2020

In a bid to pay tribute to selfless frontline workers amid coronavirus pandemic, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team will don jerseys with the message 'My Covid Heroes' through the upcoming 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The Bangalore-based franchise issued an official statement, saying that their players will proudly wear the tribute jerseys both during training and matches for the entire tournament in order to acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices made by the real challengers amid the novel virus.

"The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys. RCB team will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during season’s first RCB match," the RCB said in the statement.

The franchise further said that their players would be paying tribute to all the COVID-19 heroes by sharing some of the inspirational stories on the team’s social media handles.

Reflecting on the RCB initiative, skipper Virat Kohli said that he feels truly proud to don the team's 'My Covid Heroes' jersey as a sign of solidarity and gratitude to all those warriors who are working selflessly at this difficult time.

“In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the Covid Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challengers have made the country proud and inspired all of us to be more persistent and dedicated to our efforts to build a better tomorrow. I am truly proud to wear RCB’s “My Covid Heroes” jersey as a sign of solidarity and gratitude to everyone who is right now going the extra mile to support the community at large. They have batted day and night and fought on the field, and I am honoured to call them my heroes,” Kohli said.

Notably, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are one of the three teams--the other two being Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab--who are yet to clinch an IPL title.

RCB will kickstart their IPL 2020 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai International Stadium on September 21.