Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB ) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full match fixtures, time-table, dates, time, venues, squads list

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be eyeing their elusive first IPL title in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) which kickstarts on March 31 with the first match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB's first match will be against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2. The good news for RCB fans is that their first match is at their home M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Expect Kohli-Kohli chants to echo all over the stadium on that day.

RCB have made it to final of the tournament only twice, once in 2009 and then again in 2016. In 2009, they lost to Adam Gilchrist-led Deccan Chargers while in 2016, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them to win their maiden title. Over the years, RCB have struggled to make a winning combination. Virat Kohli, who led the side from 2013 to 2021, relinquished captaincy ahead of the 15th edition to pass on the baton to Faf du Plessis. In IPL 2022, they finished in last 4 and played the playoffs but yet again failed to enter the final.

All eyes will be on Virat, Faf, Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar this year as RCB look to win their maiden title. Despite not winning the trophy even once, it is also true that RCB remain one of the biggest franchises in not just this league but has massive fan following all over the world.

With the league returning to India and also in the Home and Away format, expect M Chinnaswamy stadium to erupt with RCB and Kohli chants. There is a RCB vs CSK game too happening on April 17 and expect the stadium to be jam packed with MS Dhoni and Kohli fans.

Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru

Match 2: April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata

Match 3: April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru

Match 4: April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru

Match 5: April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru

Match 6: April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali

Match 7: April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru

Match 8: April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengrs Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

Match 9: May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow

Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi

Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai

Match 12: May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur

Match 13: May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad

Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans

Player Name Country Age Role Auction Price Virat Kohli India 34 years Batsman INR 15 CR(R) Suyash Prabhudessai India 25 years Batsman INR 30 Lakhs(R) Faf du Plessis South Africa 38 years Batsman INR 7 crores(R) Rajat Patidar India 29 years Batsman INR 20 Lakhs(R) Anuj Rawat (wk) India 23 years WK-Batsman INR 3.40 crores(R) Finn Allen (wk) New Zealand 23 years WK-Batsman INR 80 Lakhs(R) Dinesh Karthik (wk) India 37 years WK-Batsman INR 5.50 crores(R) Mohammed Siraj India 28 years Bowler INR 7 CR(R) Karn Sharma India 35 years Bowler INR 50 Lakhs(R) Siddarth Kaul India 32 years Bowler INR 75 Lakhs(R) Josh Hazlewood Australia 31 years Bowler INR 7.75 crores(R) Harshal Patel India 32 years Bowler INR 10.75 crores(R) Akash Deep India 26 years Bowler INR 20 Lakhs(R) Glenn Maxwell Australia 34 years All-rounder INR 11 CR(R) David Willey England 32 years All-rounder INR 2 crores(R) Mahipal Lomror India 23 years All-rounder INR 95 Lakhs(R) Shahbaz Ahmed India 28 years All-rounder INR 2.40 crores(R) Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 25 years All-rounder INR 10.75 crores(R) Reece Topley England 28 years Bowler INR 1.9 Crores Himanshu Sharma India TBA Bowler INR 20 lakhs Will Jacks England 24 years Batter INR 3.2 Crores Manoj Bhandage India 24 years Bowler INR 20 lakhs Avinash Singh India 24 years Bowler INR 60 Lakhs Sonu Yadav India 23 years All-rounder INR 20 Lakhs Rajan Kumar India 26 years Bowler IND 70 Lakhs

RCB have a superb squad at their helm and it will be interesting to see how deep they go in the 15th edition of IPL.