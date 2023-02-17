Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB ) IPL 2023 Schedule: Full match fixtures, time-table, dates, time, venues, squads list
Ahead of IPL 2023 which starts on March 31, check out the full schedule of all 14 matches that Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing in 16th edition of the Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be eyeing their elusive first IPL title in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) which kickstarts on March 31 with the first match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB's first match will be against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2. The good news for RCB fans is that their first match is at their home M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Expect Kohli-Kohli chants to echo all over the stadium on that day.
RCB have made it to final of the tournament only twice, once in 2009 and then again in 2016. In 2009, they lost to Adam Gilchrist-led Deccan Chargers while in 2016, David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad beat them to win their maiden title. Over the years, RCB have struggled to make a winning combination. Virat Kohli, who led the side from 2013 to 2021, relinquished captaincy ahead of the 15th edition to pass on the baton to Faf du Plessis. In IPL 2022, they finished in last 4 and played the playoffs but yet again failed to enter the final.
All eyes will be on Virat, Faf, Dinesh Karthik and Rajat Patidar this year as RCB look to win their maiden title. Despite not winning the trophy even once, it is also true that RCB remain one of the biggest franchises in not just this league but has massive fan following all over the world.
With the league returning to India and also in the Home and Away format, expect M Chinnaswamy stadium to erupt with RCB and Kohli chants. There is a RCB vs CSK game too happening on April 17 and expect the stadium to be jam packed with MS Dhoni and Kohli fans.
Check RCB's full schedule for IPL 2023 below:
Match 1: April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru
Match 2: April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata
Match 3: April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru
Match 4: April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru
Match 5: April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru
Match 6: April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali
Match 7: April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru
Match 8: April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengrs Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru
Match 9: May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow
Match 10: May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi
Match 11: May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai
Match 12: May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur
Match 13: May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad
Match 14: May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) IPL 2023 Full Squad
|Player Name
|Country
|Age
|Role
|Auction Price
|Virat Kohli
|India
|34 years
|Batsman
|INR 15 CR(R)
|Suyash Prabhudessai
|India
|25 years
|Batsman
|INR 30 Lakhs(R)
|Faf du Plessis
|South Africa
|38 years
|Batsman
|INR 7 crores(R)
|Rajat Patidar
|India
|29 years
|Batsman
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Anuj Rawat (wk)
|India
|23 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 3.40 crores(R)
|Finn Allen (wk)
|New Zealand
|23 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 80 Lakhs(R)
|Dinesh Karthik (wk)
|India
|37 years
|WK-Batsman
|INR 5.50 crores(R)
|Mohammed Siraj
|India
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 7 CR(R)
|Karn Sharma
|India
|35 years
|Bowler
|INR 50 Lakhs(R)
|Siddarth Kaul
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 75 Lakhs(R)
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|31 years
|Bowler
|INR 7.75 crores(R)
|Harshal Patel
|India
|32 years
|Bowler
|INR 10.75 crores(R)
|Akash Deep
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 Lakhs(R)
|Glenn Maxwell
|Australia
|34 years
|All-rounder
|INR 11 CR(R)
|David Willey
|England
|32 years
|All-rounder
|INR 2 crores(R)
|Mahipal Lomror
|India
|23 years
|All-rounder
|INR 95 Lakhs(R)
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|India
|28 years
|All-rounder
|INR 2.40 crores(R)
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|25 years
|All-rounder
|INR 10.75 crores(R)
|Reece Topley
|England
|28 years
|Bowler
|INR 1.9 Crores
|Himanshu Sharma
|India
|TBA
|Bowler
|INR 20 lakhs
|Will Jacks
|England
|24 years
|Batter
|INR 3.2 Crores
|Manoj Bhandage
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 20 lakhs
|Avinash Singh
|India
|24 years
|Bowler
|INR 60 Lakhs
|Sonu Yadav
|India
|23 years
|All-rounder
|INR 20 Lakhs
|Rajan Kumar
|India
|26 years
|Bowler
|IND 70 Lakhs
RCB have a superb squad at their helm and it will be interesting to see how deep they go in the 15th edition of IPL.
