Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Women’s Premier League 2023 Schedule: Smriti Mandhana’s Side to Open Against Delhi Capitals

The Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) women team will open their Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign on March 5 with a clash against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Smriti Mandhana’s side will play their first three games at the Brabourne Stadium before moving to DY Patil Stadium on March 13.

The RCB took an aggressive yet confident approach in acquiring a team that is a mix of world’s top and most talented 18 players during the inaugural WPL 2023 auction in Mumbai earlier this week. Backed with strong homework, research, and scouting over months, RCB had a clear-cut plan going into the auction of the first-ever edition of the WPL.

Sticking to the strategy of giving shape to a bold squad, RCB opened their innings with the buy of distinguished Indian opener Smriti Mandhana (Rs 3.40 crore), who also happened to become the most expensive buy not only at WPL but among all other women’s cricket leagues in the world.

Following the acquisition of the two-time ICC Women’s Cricketer of the Year, the team proceeded to add notable international names to their squad including the Australian duo of all-rounder Ellyse Perry (Rs 1.70 crore) and medium pacer Megan Schutt (Rs 40 lakh), New Zealand’s captain Sophie Devine (Rs 50 lakh), England’s skipper Heather Knight (Rs 40 lakh) and South African all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk (Rs 30 lakh).

The young and emerging talented wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh (Rs 1.90 crore) and right-arm pacer Renuka Singh (Rs 1.50 crore) were among the significant Indian additions to RCB’s star-studded roster.

Mark your calendars, the Royal Challengers are arriving to #PlayBold _ #WPL2023 pic.twitter.com/yNvy2sKgdi — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) February 14, 2023

Here is the full schedule of RCB’s women team in the WPL 2023…

March 5 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals (Brabourne Stadium) – 3.30PM

March 8 – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (Brabourne Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 10 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz (Brabourne Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 13 – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 15 – UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DY Patil Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 18 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants (Brabourne Stadium) – 7.30PM

March 21 – Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (DY Patil Stadium) – 3.30PM