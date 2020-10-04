Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 19: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

In the Match 19 of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.

Delhi Capitals and RCB are currently standing at the first and second spot, respectively with three wins each from four matches. The Iyer side is occupying the top place due to better net run rate than RCB.

RCB kicked off their campaign with a 10-run win against SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match before failing to capitalise on the same and suffering a crushing 97-run defeat against Kings XI Punjab.

However, the RCB held their nerves in the third match to register a Super Over win over defending champions and four-time winners Mumbai Indians, which they followed with a comfortable eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in the previous fixture.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, began their campaign at the cash-rich league with a Super Over win over the Kings XI Punjab before clinching a comfortable 44-run triumph over three-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their second fixture.The Iyer side slumped to a 15-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third match before rebounding strongly to seal an 18-run win over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

For RCB, both the openers--Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch have impressed with the bat.In fact, Padikkal has become the first player in the history of IPL to notch up three 50-plus score in the first four games anyone played.

Meanwhile, DC’s opening pair Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan are yet to provide a solid start to their side. However, Shaw hammered an impressive knock off 66 runs in their last fixture against KKR.

Interestingly, both sides are yet to clinch their maiden trophy in the lucrative T20 tournament and are desperately eyeing to get off the mark this year.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hold a decent edge over Delhi Capitals going into the clash.

The two teams have faced each other in a total of 23 encounters in the IPL so far. While RCB have emerged victorious on 14 occasions, RR won eight of those meetings.

RCB vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Anrich Nortje

Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

Delhi Capitals Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c)(wk), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

The two squads are as follows:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande