Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 28: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will battle it out with Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 28 of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Both sides will head into the clash with four victories in hand from six matches they have played so far.However, the Kolkata franchise is standing a place above the RCB at the third spot in the eight-points table due to better net run rate.

RCB will come into the match against KKR on the back of their comfortable 37-run victory over Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).Besides CSK, RCB's three other wins in the 2020 IPL came against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR, on the other, will look to complete a hat-trick of wins with a triumph over RCB.They are coming into the match after sealing back-to-back victories against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and CSK in their previous two fixtures.

Though the Dinesh Karthik-led side did not make a winning start to their campaign, KKR's disciplined bowling in the middle overs and at the death saw them claim won four games out of five since then.

Heading into the clash, Kolkata Knight Riders hold a decent edge over the Virat Kohli's side as far as head-to-head record is concerned.

The two sides have met each other in a total of 24 matches, with KKR winning 14 of them and RCB sealing victories in 10 games.

While KKR have lifted the IPL trophy twice in the year 2012 and 2014 besides making it to the playoffs on four occasions, RCB have made it to the playoffs in 2010 and 2015 but are yet to clinch the coveted title.

Meanwhile, some of the players of RCB and KKR will also look to achieve their individual milestones.

Bangalore skipper Kohli is just three sixes and seven fours short of completing 200 sixes and 500 fours, respectively in the IPL.

RCB swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers needs only three catches to reach the milestone of 100 IPL catches, while KKR's Sunil Narine requires three sixes to reach 50 IPL maximums.

When to watch?

The match between RCB and KKRwill kickstart at 7.30 p.m IST in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The clash will be telecast on Star Sports Network. Meanwhile, the live streaming of the match will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

RCB vs KKR, Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keeper: AB de Villiers

Batsmen: Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Devdutt Padikkal,Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Chris Morris, Sunil Narine

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy

Probable XIs:

RCB Probable XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

KKR Probable XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (c)(wk), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Prasidh Krishna

SQUADS:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann