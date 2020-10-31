Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2020 Match 52: Team Prediction, Probable XIs, Head-to-Head, TV Timings

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second clash between the two sides at the ongoing 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

The Bangalore franchise is standing at the second spot in the IPL 2020 points table with seven victories from 12 matches, while Sunrisers are languishing down at the seventh place with five wins in hand.

RCB are heading into the clash after slumping to a five-wicket defeat at the hands of defending champions Mumbai Indians at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.SRH, on the other hand, are coming on the back of a convincing 88-run win against Delhi Capitals (DC).

In the previous encounter between the two teams this season, Yuzvendra Chahal's three-wicket haul helped RCB beat SRH by 10 runs despite a half-century by Jonny Bairstow in Dubai on September 21.

While RCB will look to seal yet another win over the Hyderabad franchise and clinch a playoff berth, SRH will look to avenge the loss against the Kohli's side.

As far as head-to-head record is concerned, the two sides have faced each other in a total of 15 IPL matches so far and SRH are leading the rivalry with eight victories.

However, RCB hold an edge over the Hyderabad franchise as far as the last five meetings between the two teams are concerned.The Kohli-led side has won three out of five games against SRH.

Talking about the two sides' record at this venue, RCB have won two out of four matches in Sharjah, while SRH ahave failed to seal victory in three games they have played here.

Meanwhile, some of the players will also look to achieve their individual milestones heading into the clash.

RCB skipper and batsman Devdutt Padikkal need 76 runs and 83 runs to reach 500 runs in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league.

While SRH captain David Warner requires 63 runs to complete 500 runs in the IPL 2020, Manish Pandey is just 18 runs short of reaching 1000 IPL runs for his side.

When to watch?

The match between RCB vs SRH will be the second match of Sunday's double-header and will take place from 7.30 p.m IST onwards in the absence of fans amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Where to watch?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming of the tie will also be available on Star’s streaming application Hotstar.

RCB vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batsmen: Virat Kohli (captain), David Warner, AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal

All-rounders: Shivam Dube, Chris Morris

Bowlers: Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rashid Khan

Probable XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana/Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed/Navdeep Saini/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem/Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan

SQUADS:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed