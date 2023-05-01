Royal Challengers Bangalore Wishes Skippers Virat Kohli And Faf du Plessis’s Wives Anushka Sharma And Imari Visser On Their Birthday

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had a couple of captains in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 – Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli. On Monday, it was a special day for both the captains as their wives – Imari Visser and Anushka Sharma – are celebrating their birthday ahead of IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

While South African Visser is celebrating her 36th birthday on May 1, Bollywood star and Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma is turning 35. RCB shared a message on social media wishing both Anushka and Imari Visser on Monday.

“Wishing many happy returns of the day to @AnushkaSharma & Imari, the pillars of strength of our skippers! An RCB win as your birthday gift wouldn’t be bad, we reckon,” RCB tweeted on Monday.

Wishing many happy returns of the day to @AnushkaSharma & Imari, the pillars of strength of our skippers! ____



An RCB win as your birthday gift wouldn't be bad, we reckon. _#PlayBold #____RCB pic.twitter.com/wzfj8HXTF6 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2023

Kohli has been leading RCB in the last few games in IPL 2023 with regular skipper Du Plessis nursing an injury and only playing as an ‘Impact Player’. Kohli gave up RCB’s captaincy after IPL 2021 season following which Du Plessis was announced as skipper last season.

However, the former South African skipper is the leading run-getter for RCB in IPL 2023 with 422 in 8 matches so far while Kohli is the second-highest scorer with 333 runs in 8 games so far.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in December 2017. Anushka and Virat had reportedly first met while shooting for a shampoo ad in 2013. The couple have one daughter – Vamika – together.

Faf du Plessis got married to his long-time girlfriend, Imari Visser in 2013. On 23rd November, the two made it official and took their relationship up a notch. The wedding ceremony was organized at Kleine Zalze wine estate close to Cape Town.

Imari Visser is a marketing manager by profession, working for the leading South African beauty company called Nimue Skin Technology. Faf du Plessis and Imari Visser have one daughter – Zoey – together.

Meanwhile, RCB will be going up against KL Rahul-led LSG in match no. 43 of the IPL 2023 on Monday night. LSG are currently in second place on the IPL 2023 Points Table with 10 points from 8 matches so far while RCB are 6th on the table with 8 points in 8 matches.

LSG and RCB have met once before in IPL 2023 with the Lucknow side coming out on top by 1 wicket in Bengaluru.