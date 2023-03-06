Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women Women’s Premier League 2023 Match No. 4 Preview, LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch RCB-W vs MI-W WPL 2023 Match Online and on TV?

Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bangalore Women team will look to bounce back from a massive loss in their opening match of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 when they take on Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians Women team in Match No. 4 at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday (March 6). The RCB need to bounce back after losing their first match to Delhi Capitals Women team by 60 runs just 24 hours back.

The MI Women team, though, got off to a flying start thanks to skipper Harmanpreet’s brilliant fifty in a massive win over Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the WPL 2023 on Saturday. Mandhana looked impressive, scoring 35 off 23 balls but chasing 224 to win against DC-W, it was too little in the end.

After Saturday’s win against Gujarat Giants, the MI girls were back in training, as they continue to plan for the long season ahead. The team is looking ahead to their next game and are hoping to continue the winning momentum into this tournament.

Chloe Tryon, the all-rounder from Mumbai Indians camp said, “The girls gelled really well together. We celebrated last night, but obviously we got another game coming up so just making sure that we are ready for the next game. The moods really good, everyone’s excited to get going again and just get the competition going.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4:

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4 start?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4 will start on March 6, Monday.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4 be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4 will be hosted in Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4 begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4 will begin at 730 pm IST. The toss is scheduled to take place at 7 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4 will be televised on Sports18 Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4 is available to be streamed live for free on the Jio Cinemas app and website.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women vs Mumbai Indians Women WPL 2023 match No. 4 Predicted 11

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Heather Knight, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Poonam Khemnar, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque