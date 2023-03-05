LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Smriti Mandhana

One of the most highly anticipated matches of WPL 2023 will feature the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore facing off against each other. The Mumbai-based team started their season on a high note, securing a mammoth 143-run victory over the Gujarat Giants. Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with an excellent batting display, contributing significantly to their first-innings total of 207. The Mumbai bowlers then dismissed the opposition for just 63, setting the tone for an exciting campaign. Kaur's team boasts a strong batting line-up featuring players like Hayley Williams, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who all scored runs at an impressive rate. The team's bowlers, including Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque, were equally efficient, taking wickets and restricting the opposition's scoring rate.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, with their star-studded line-up, also enjoyed a successful start to their season, with Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and Heather Knight showcasing their world-class abilities with both bat and ball. Indian player's Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Thakur also made valuable contributions to the team's victory. The upcoming match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore is sure to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams looking to continue their winning momentum and claim the coveted WPL title.