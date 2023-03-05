topStoriesenglish2580310
NewsCricket
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE-W VS MUMBAI INDIANS-W LIVE SCORE

LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Smriti Mandhana

Royal Challengers Bangalore-W vs Mumbai Indians-W, Women's Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard: Smriti Mandhana"s RCB look to bounce back against Harmanpreet Kaur's MI

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Mar 05, 2023, 08:53 PM IST|Source:

Trending Photos

LIVE Updates | RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2023 Today, Cricket Live Score: Harmanpreet Kaur vs Smriti Mandhana
LIVE Blog

One of the most highly anticipated matches of WPL 2023 will feature the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore facing off against each other. The Mumbai-based team started their season on a high note, securing a mammoth 143-run victory over the Gujarat Giants. Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with an excellent batting display, contributing significantly to their first-innings total of 207. The Mumbai bowlers then dismissed the opposition for just 63, setting the tone for an exciting campaign. Kaur's team boasts a strong batting line-up featuring players like Hayley Williams, Amelia Kerr and Nat Sciver-Brunt, who all scored runs at an impressive rate. The team's bowlers, including Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong and Saika Ishaque, were equally efficient, taking wickets and restricting the opposition's scoring rate.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, with their star-studded line-up, also enjoyed a successful start to their season, with Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, and Heather Knight showcasing their world-class abilities with both bat and ball. Indian player's Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Renuka Thakur also made valuable contributions to the team's victory. The upcoming match between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore is sure to be a thrilling encounter, with both teams looking to continue their winning momentum and claim the coveted WPL title.

05 March 2023
20:53 PM

Live Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Full Squads

Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque, Heather Graham, Chloe Tryon, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, Priyanka Bala, Dhara Gujjar

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Disha Kasat, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Megan Schutt, Preeti Bose, Renuka Thakur Singh, Dane van Niekerk, Indrani Roy, Erin Burns, Poonam Khemnar, Sahana Pawar, Shreyanka Patil, Komal Zanzad

20:34 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee New's Live coverage of RCB vs MI in WPL 2023. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key details of the match. Stay Tuned...!

royal challengers bangalore-w vs mumbai indians-w live scorercb-w vs mi-w today match 2023royal challengers bangalore-w vs mumbai indians-w today match predictionrcb-w vs mi-w playing 11rcb-w vs mi-w team squadroyal challengers bangalore-w vs mumbai indians-w dream 11 teamroyal challengers bangalore-w vs mumbai indians-w live scorecardroyal challengers bangalore womens jerseymumbai indians womens jerseyWomen's Premier League 2023rcb-w vs mi-w wpl 2023 todayrcb-w vs mi-w live scorecard

Trending news

DNA Video
Know What Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says in Cambridge University in China
DNA Video
Jammu and Kashmir : Rahul Gandhi's statement on Pulwama attack
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft corner' for China in Rahul's heart?
DNA Video
DNA: Adenovirus In India
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's scathing attack on the opposition
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why has Congress become 'extinct' in the Northeast?
DNA Video
DNA: Labor lynching video turned out to be fake
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme' decision on appointment of EC
DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory