Team RR Full List of Players IPL 2024: Check Rajasthan Royals Full Schedule, Players List, Captain & Vice-Captain, Possible Playing XI, Venue, Injury Updates, All You Need To Know

RR Full List of Players and Schedule IPL 2024: Here's everything you need to know about the schedule and squads of Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) has had a rollercoaster journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting with a triumphant win in the inaugural season led by Shane Warne. Since then, they have struggled to replicate their success, often failing to qualify for playoffs. In 2022, under Sanju Samson's captaincy, they reached the final but lost to Gujarat Titans.

Heading into IPL 2024, RR aims for redemption, focusing on international stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal and R Ashwin, who showcased exceptional performance in recent Test series. In the auction, they secured key players like Rovman Powell and Shubham Dubey. However, they released several players after a disappointing campaign, including Joe Root and Jason Holder.

With a squad led by Samson, comprising Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, and others, RR boasts a formidable batting lineup. Jaiswal's stellar form adds to their strength, complemented by experienced spinners like Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal. Trent Boult's T20 experience enhances their bowling arsenal. However, RR faces challenges with the absence of genuine all-rounders, relying heavily on Ashwin's dual skills. Riyan Parag's inconsistency and questions over his role add further concerns. Moreover, Prasidh Krishna's unavailability due to injury weakens their pace attack.

Also Read: Rajasthan Royals' SWOT Analysis Ahead Of IPL 2024: Strong Top Order And Spin Attack But No Quality All-Rounders

Here's everything you need to know as far as RR squads and schedule is concerned:

RR Full List of Players IPL 2024

Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger.

RR 2024 Probable Playing XI

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna.

RR Schedule In IPL 2024

vs Lucknow Super Giants - March 24 - Jaipur - 3:30 PM IST
vs Delhi Capitals - March 28 - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST
vs Mumbai Indians - April 1 - Mumbai - 7:30 PM IST
vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Jaipur - 7:30 PM IST

(Note: BCCI announced the schedule for only the first two weeks of IPL 2024. The full schedule will be announced after the Election Commission announces Lok Sabha Chunav Dates. This list will be updated accordingly)

