Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya the biggest plus from IPL 2022, Wasim Jaffer and others react to GT captain's good run

Hardik Pandya the biggest plus from IPL 2022, Wasim Jaffer and others react to GT captain&#039;s good run
Source: Twitter

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya impressed fans and critics equally as he smashed 87 to take team to their highest total in IPL 2022 so far. 

Pandya's another fifty helped GT reach 192/4 at the end of 20 overs after RR won the toss and asked them to bat first. 

Hardik came to the crease with the team struggling at 15/2 in the 3rd over of the innings. He took his time to settle in and then started smashing the bowlers all over of the park even if wickets fell at the other end. 

The GT skipper was ably supported by Abhinav Manohar who scored 43 off 28 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes. 

Hardik did not end there. Thanks to a brilliant throw from him from the mid off region, Sanju Samson's innings came to a stop. 

The Rajasthan Royals captain was looking in ominous touch before Hardik pulled off that stunning one-handed run-out. 

Former Indian cricketer and now an expert Wasim Jaffer praised the Indian all-rounder for his brilliant all-round effort and said that Hardik's performance is the biggest plus for Indian from IPL 2022:

He tweeted: "From India's pov Hardik Pandya looking in good touch with the bat and bowling at full tilt is the biggest plus from this IPL so far."

Check out his tweet below:

Hardik has been criticised before for not giving importance to national team and preparing only for IPL. He has struggled in last 2 to 3 years with different injuries, especially his issues with the back. 

Before the start of IPL, all eyes were on his bowling but in this season he has shown everyone that he can bowl full quota of 4 overs. Clearly, he has worked hard over his fitness.   

Tags:
Hardik PandyaGujarat TitansAbhinav ManoharIPL 2022
