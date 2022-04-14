The Match no 24 of IPL 2022 will see Rajasthan Royals take on Gujarat Titans for the first time in the league.

Sanju Samson-led side are coming on the back of a win vs Lucknow Super Giants while Gujarat's good run was broken in the tournament with the first loss of the tournament vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

These are still early stages of the tournament and all teams are looking to work on their best combinations as well as try their bench so that an untimely injury may not hurt their chances at the business end.

RR have not played New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham so far and he may get a look in, in place of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen.

Look below for all important details related to the match:

Match Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Match No. 24

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 14th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar website and app

RR vs GT Predicted Playing XI

RR Predicted playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal/Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jimmy Neesham, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

GT Predicted playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande