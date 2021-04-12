RR vs PBKS IPL 2021, Match 4 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming Online

Indian Premier League’s (IPL) most expensive player of all time Chris Morris will be on display and facing a huge challenge when Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Punjab Kings in their opening encounter of this season on Monday (April 12). With Jofra Archer missing from at least the first part of the IPL season due to injury, Morris will have to shoulder the responsibility of being his team’s frontline bowler as RR will look to stall the power-packed batting of Punjab Kings.

RR’s biggest problem is the lack of support to overseas pace bowlers. Last year, Archer failed to get any support from others as only spinners did well. This time though Morris should have the support of pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

However, whether Rahman finds a place in the playing XI remains to be seen. With batsman Jos Buttler, all-rounder Ben Stokes and Morris a certainty, RR will be hard-pressed to pick between Rahman, a fast bowler, or other big-hitting overseas batsmen like Liam Livingstone or David Miller.

“Sanju (Samson) and I will both agree that it`s a big blow for us. Jofra is a very vital part of our make-up and not to have him is unfortunately the reality of it. We have to work around it and plan contingencies,” Kumar Sangakkara, the Rajasthan Royals director of cricket, told media in an interaction on Sunday (April 11) afternoon.

Punjab Kings batsman KL Rahul, who was the Orange Cap winner last year, had an indifferent run in recent times at international level. But he and Mayank Agarwal could again be the backbone of Punjab franchise’s batting.

When will the IPL 2021 match between Rajathan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) start?

The IPL 2021 match between RR and PBKS will be played on April 12.

Where will the IPL 2021 match between Rajathan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) be played?

The IPL 2021 match between RR and PBKS will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

What time will the IPL 2021 match between Rajathan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) begin?

The IPL 2021 match between RR and PBKS will start from 730pm onwards.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Rajathan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)?

The IPL 2021 match between RR and PBKS will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Rajathan Royals (RR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between RR and PBKS will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and on Jio TV. You can also catch live scores and updates at zeenews.india.com.

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.