RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings T20 Match

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021 Match 4- Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Monday’s RR vs PBKS at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai: It’s the battle between the ‘young guns’ of Indian cricket – KL Rahul and Sanju Samson. In another exciting battle of IPL 2021, former champions Rajasthan Royals will take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The high-intensity IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS match will begin at 7.30 PM onwards. IPL’s most expensive player of all time Chris Morris will be on display and facing a huge challenge when Rajasthan Royals take on Punjab Kings in their opening encounter of this season on Monday (April 12).

With Jofra Archer missing from at least the first part of the IPL season due to injury, Morris will have to shoulder the responsibility of being his team’s frontline bowler as RR will look to stall the power-packed batting of Punjab Kings. RR’s biggest problem is the lack of support to overseas pace bowlers. Last year, Archer failed to get any support from others as only spinners did well.

This time though Morris should have the support of pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman. With batsman Jos Buttler, all-rounder Ben Stokes and Morris a certainty, RR will be hard-pressed to pick between Rahman, a fast bowler, or other big-hitting overseas batsmen like Liam Livingstone or David Miller.

TOSS: The Indian Premier League match toss between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings will take place at 7 PM IST – April 12.

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

RR vs PBKS Dream11 Team:

RR vs PBKS Dream 11 captain: Ben Stokes

RR vs PBKS Dream 11 vice-captain: Jos Buttler

RR vs PBKS Dream 11 Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

RR vs PBKS Dream 11 Batsmen: Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Yashasvi Jaiswal

RR vs PBKS Dream 11 All-rounder: Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris

RR vs PBKS Dream 11 Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson, Kartik Tyagi, Ravi Bishnoi

RR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (C/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

RR vs PBKS SQUADS:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (C), Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Liam Livingstone, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Mustafizur Rahman, Andrew Tye, Jofra Archer, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, David Miller, Manan Vohra, KC Cariappa, Mahipal Lomror, Akash Singh.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (wk/C), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Prabhsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Deepak Hooda, Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Mandeep Singh, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar.

