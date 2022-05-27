Rajat Patidar's explosive batting followed by brilliant execution of bowling in death overs by Harshal Patel helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants in Eliminator of IPL 2022 at Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Former India cricketers praised Patidar after his brilliant ton. Virender Sehwag was also very impressed with another RCB star. In a high scoring game, RCB's Harshal Patel bowled some exceptional deliveries in death to help his side to a 14-run win over LSG.

“We always talk about how (Rahul) Tewatia does justice to his INR 10 crore tag because he won matches for his side (Gujarat Titans). Harshal's price tag is still quite low, the way he has bowled for Bangalore. He has saved matches for the side, so I think even the INR 10.75 price tag is less for him. He should be in the INR 14-15 crore category,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Harshal Patel, who emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the previous edition of the IPL, was bought by RCB for Rs 10.75 cr at the mega auction.

“He's bowling in slog overs, he is getting the wickets and saving matches. Sometimes, he even sets the tone for the game when he bowls the initial overs, conceding a lesser amount of runs and taking wickets. So, I think he also deserves to be in that bracket of category. Now, they have qualified for Qualifier 2, and maybe RCB can give him a bonus,” Sehwag added.

RCB will now face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad on Friday. The winner of the contest will face Gujarat Titans in the final while the loser will go home.