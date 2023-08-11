Rs 1,000 Crore Worth Virat Kohli Earns Less Than These FIVE Cricketers In Salary; They Are Not Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli is among the highest-paid athletes in the world. The star India batter reportedly earns more than Rs 1,000 crore a year. His earnings come from various sponsorship deals, businesses he runs, cricket salarie as well as social media posts. Kohli has invested in many companies too. His biggest earning business is One8 Commune restaurants, which has many of its branches spread across the country. It is also true, however, that Kohli is not the highest paid when it comes to get salary from cricket. Neither are the other Indian cricketers. We will tell you how in the story ahead.

Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja are Grade A+ cricketers in Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)'s Contracts. The Grad A+ cricketers get paid Rs 7 crore per year. All Indian cricketers playing internationals get paid per match separately. Kohli earns Rs 6 lakh per ODI, Rs 3 lakh per T20I and Rs 15 lakh per Test match respectively. However, this is not the highest salary any cricket board in the world gives to the cricketers.



The England And Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has the highest annual contract for its players. Four of England's cricketers earn way more than Kohli from their board. For example, Joe Root, former Test captain of England earns gets Rs 9.61 crore as part of the Annual Contracts, which is Rs 2.62 crore more than Kohli. Root is not alone. Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Jos Buttler. There is an Australian cricketer as well who gets more salary than Kohli. He is Kohli's best friend Steve Smith. As per a report, Smith takes out Rs 7 crore and fifty six thousands sum from Cricket Australia as per the Central Contracts.

Kohli, however, is not dependent solely on the salaries from cricket because he is already earning way more than that with commercial deals with hundreds of crores. When it comes to overall earnings, there is no match to Kohli. Even India captain Rohit Sharma's Net Worth is Rs 215 crore, as per Stock Gro. Not to forget, MS Dhoni, who has now retired from international cricket, earns more than Rs 1000 crore too.

The worst-of international cricketers, in terms of cricket salaries, are from Pakistan. As per the old retainership, the players with top Pakistan red-ball contract receive around Rs 47 lakh per annum. The players in top white-ball grade receive approximately Rs 43 lakh per year. However, PCB is going to renew their contracts. In the new contracts, the salary of the top-graded players will increase by 3 times, says a report in ESPNcricinfo.