Ruby Trichy Warriors Vs Nellai Royal Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Match No. 28 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch RTW Vs NRK LIVE In India

Here's all you need to know about the all-important match between Ruby Trichy Warriors abd Nellai Royal Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2023, 12:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Nellai Royal Kings take on Ruby Trichy Warriors in match 28 of Tamil Nadu Premier Legaue today. Royak Kings have already qualified for the playoffs but will still be looking for a win today to carry the momentum into the playoffs. Currently Lyca Kovai Kings and Dindigul Dragons   occupy the first two spots and will play the Qualifier 1 on Thursday. A win tonight for Royal Kings won't take them to number 1 or 2 spot as both Kovai Kings as well as Dragons are on 12 points each. Trichy, on the other hand, will be looking to finish the season on a high.  They have had a poor time on the field in this season of TNPL, losing all 6 matches.

What date Tamil Nadu Premier League match Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Nellai Royal Kings will be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Nellai Royal Kings will be played on July 5, Wednesday.


Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Nellai Royal Kings be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Nellai Royal Kings will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli.

What time will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Nellai Royal Kings begin?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Nellai Royal Kings will start at 7:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Nellai Royal Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League match?

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Nellai Royal Kings match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The channels include Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch Nellai Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Nellai Royal Kings Tamil Nadu Premier League match live streaming?

Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Nellai Royal Kings match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

