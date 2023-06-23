'CSK Quota?...', Fans Question Ruturaj Gaikwad's Selection As BCCI Ignore Sarfaraz, Easwaran & Panchal For Test Series Vs West Indies

The announcement of Ruturaj Gaikwad's inclusion in Team India's test squad for the upcoming West Indies series has ignited a storm of controversy among cricket enthusiasts. Despite a recent dip in his first-class cricket performance, the young batsman finds himself amidst a barrage of criticism and online trolling. Many fans have expressed their discontent, arguing that other players in superior forms, such as Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Priyank Panchal, were unjustly overlooked in favour of Gaikwad. As the cricketing world debates the selection decision, questions arise as to whether Gaikwad's track record truly justifies his place in the prestigious national team.

Ruturaj Gaikwad wasn't even amongst the top five run-scorers for Maharashtra this Ranji season.



Yashasvi Jaiswal wasn't even amongst top three run-scorers for Mumbai this season.



Close down Ranji Trophy and pick all teams on basis of IPL. — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) June 23, 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad In First-Class Cricket



Matches - 28

Innings - 47

Runs - 1941

Highest Score - 195

Average - 42.19



Deserving __. pic.twitter.com/diATLGTKx4 — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) June 23, 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad's innings in Domestic cricket since 2022:-



21(27)

5(15)

94(164)

108(127)

41(54)

30(34)

112(65)

12(16)

38(33)

114(68)

19(19)

124*(123)

40(42)

220*(159)

168(126)

108(131)

65(123)

63(98)

28(35)

5(8)

195(184)

0(1)

8(8)

64(27)

29*(18)



Runs:- 1711

Average:- 77.77 _ pic.twitter.com/4ArMg4hZgN — Yash (@CSKYash_) June 19, 2023

Ruturaj Gaikwad in Ranji Trophy 2022-23



Innings- 6

Runs- 364

Avg - 60

SR- 80

HS- 195



Also 108 , 94 in India A tour — Nihar (@kk76483) June 23, 2023

Breaking News : Ruturaj Gaikwad and Yashasvi Jaiswal receive their Maiden Call - Up to Indian Test Team !! __#WIvIND | @BCCI | #TeamIndia

_: BCCI pic.twitter.com/xDiD06IkU0 — Indian Sports Fans (@indiasuperfans) June 23, 2023

Three Players Who Deserve Place In Test Squad Before Ruturaj Gaikwad

Sarfaraz Khan

Once again, the talented Mumbai batsman Sarfaraz Khan has been left out of India's Test squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies. Sarfaraz has been in sensational form over the past two seasons in domestic cricket, consistently amassing runs with ease. Many cricket enthusiasts believed that after being overlooked for the Bangladesh Tests and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, this time he would finally get his chance.

Unfortunately, fate had other plans, and Sarfaraz Khan's name was absent from the squad announcement. Understandably, fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment. While some were pleased to see the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, they couldn't help but feel that it was unjust for Sarfaraz, a highly talented right-hander from Mumbai, to once again miss out on the opportunity to represent the national team.

Abhimanyu Easwaran

In 2023, Abhimanyu Easwaran has been performing exceptionally well on the cricket field. He has consistently showcased his skills and talent with the bat, displaying his ability to score big runs and contribute significantly to his team's success. However, despite his impressive performances, it is disheartening to note that he was not selected in Team India's Test squad for the West Indies series.

Easwaran's recent matches highlight his proficiency as a batsman. In a match against Rest of India, he scored a remarkable 154 runs in the first innings and followed it up with 28 runs in the second innings. This remarkable double-digit score further emphasizes his consistency and ability to deliver when it matters. Even in his previous matches for Bengal, he demonstrated his class, with notable innings such as 101 against Odisha, 165 and 82* against Uttarakhand, and an impressive 170 against Nagaland.

Given his commendable performances, it is indeed unfortunate that Abhimanyu Easwaran was not picked for the Test squad. His consistent run-scoring ability and overall form would have made him a strong contender for a place in the national team. The decision not to include him may have been influenced by various factors, such as team composition, strategy, or other selection considerations. Nonetheless, it remains a disappointment for both Easwaran and his fans, who recognize his potential and eagerly await his well-deserved opportunity to represent Team India at the highest level.

Priyank Panchal

Priyank Panchal, the talented cricketer, has had an impressive performance in 2023, showcasing his batting skills across different formats. In his recent matches, he has consistently contributed valuable runs to his team. One noteworthy innings was against Shinepukur, where he remained unbeaten at 26 in a List A match against Agrani. Panchal also showed his proficiency in longer formats, particularly in first-class cricket for the Gujarat team. In a match against Chandigarh, he displayed exceptional batting prowess by scoring a mammoth unbeaten knock of 257 runs. This remarkable innings demonstrated his ability to build substantial innings and anchor the team's batting line-up.

Despite his consistent performances, it is disheartening that Priyank Panchal was not selected in the Indian Test squad for the West Indies series. Given his recent form and impressive numbers, one would have expected him to earn a place in the national team. His exclusion from the squad leaves fans and supporters disappointed, as they recognize his potential and believe he deserved a chance to represent the country at the highest level. Nevertheless, Panchal's determination and skill are likely to motivate him to continue performing well and strive for future opportunities to represent India in international cricket.