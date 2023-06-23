topStoriesenglish2625943
SANJU SAMSON

'Make It Count...', Fans React As Sanju Samson Makes Comeback In Team India's Squad For West Indies Series

Samson's previous ODI appearance dates back to the New Zealand tour last year.

Jun 23, 2023

The announcement of Team India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming West Indies tour in July brought a blend of fresh faces and familiar ones. Yashasvi Jaiswal, a promising talent, received his first Test call-up, while Cheteshwar Pujara, a seasoned batter, was omitted following his lacklustre performance in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. However, it was the return of Sanju Samson to the ODI side that truly ignited the excitement among fans, generating a buzz on Twitter.

Samson's previous ODI appearance dates back to the New Zealand tour last year. In terms of the overall squad, Ajinkya Rahane, the experienced batsman, retained his spot, and the dynamic all-rounder Hardik Pandya was appointed as the vice-captain, adding further depth to the limited-overs lineup.

The upcoming series promises a month-long extravaganza comprising eight matches. The action will commence with a two-match Test series, with the inaugural match scheduled from July 12 to 16 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium in Dominica. The second Test will take place from June 20 to June 24 at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. Additionally, India will also compete in five T20Is, and the squad for this leg of the tour will be announced later.

Following the Test series, a two-day interval will precede the enthralling three-match ODI series between India and West Indies. This particular contest holds significant importance as it will serve as a litmus test for the Indian team in the realm of white-ball cricket, offering valuable insights before the much-anticipated ODI World Cup set to be held in India later this year.

The first ODI encounter is scheduled for July 27 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, followed by the second clash at the same venue on July 29. The series will culminate with a thrilling showdown on August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. Subsequently, the two teams will engage in a gripping five-match T20I series, intensifying the cricketing rivalry between them.

