SA vs BAN: Why South Africa was awarded 5 penalty runs during T20 World Cup 2022 match after Bangladesh keeper's Nurul Hasan's error

South Africa showed why they are one of the favourites to win the T20 World Cup 2022 with a strong performance vs Bangladesh on Thursday (October 27). After winning the toss, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma opted to bat first and the decision turned out to be a good one as they posted 205/5 at the end of 20 overs. But South Africans did not go off to the best of starts with the bat in hand as they lost their captain Bavuma quite early for just 2. It wa then that Rilee Rossouw came to bat and showed why he is one of the top batters in T20Is in the world, smashing a 109 off 56 balls that included 7 fours and 8 sixes respectively.

Quinton de Kock was brilliant too with his 63 off 38 balls that included 7 fours and 3 sixes respectively. Rossouw and he were responsible to take SA to a massive total on the board.

There was one moment in the match though which got everyone's attention. That was when South Africans were awarded five penalty runs. It was due to an error on part of Bangladesh wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan.

Why were SA awarded 5 penalty runs?

What happened was that wicketkeeper Hasan moved behind the spot where he was while Shakib Al Hasan, the bowlers, was into his delivery side. That is now allowed as per rule book and the umpires notices this movement which is classified as 'unfair play' in the books. There is an mid-match penalty for it as South Africa were awarded five penalty runs.

That was the rarest of rare incidents in international cricket and reflects badly on Bangladesh who seem to be not knowing about this written rule.

Chasing the target, Bangladesh were bowled out for a mere 101. The batters looked listless and out of sorts, had no answer to the bowling by South Africans. The massive 104 run has helped South Africa's run rate immensely. They jumped to top of points table before India replaced them after their win over Netherlands the same day.