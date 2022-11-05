SA vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA vs NED T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Adelaide, 530 AM IST, November 6

South Africa and Netherlands will play against each other in their final T20 World Cup 2022 tie in the Super 12 stage. Netherlands are bowing out of the tournament after this game while Proteas men will be looking for a win as they are stuck on just 5 points as against 6 points of India. They are currently on the second spot with the best NRR in the group. If South Africa win this contest, they will easily move into the semis. The battle for the second spot will then be between India and Pakistan.

India will need to beat Zimbabwe to qualify. It is as easy as that for them. Pakistan will need to beat Bangladesh and hope India lose their clash. Babar Azam's side are in this difficult scenario because they lose their first two matches vs India and Zimbabawe respectively. They have done well to fight till here after those two debacles. They beat Netherlands and South Africa in their next two matches to intensify the race to the semifinals in Group 2. Otherwise, India and South Africa were sailing through.

This World Cup has been a World Cup of upsets. We have already seen big teams going down. Ireland have done it. Netherlands too have done and they certainly have the calibre in them to beat South Africa on Sunday.

South Africa

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller / Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj / Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

Netherlands

Vikramjit Singh / Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover