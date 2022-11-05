South Africa vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 Match No. 40 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch SA vs NED match online and on TV?

South Africa and Netherlands will play against each other in their final T20 World Cup 2022 tie in the Super 12 stage. Netherlands are bowing out of the tournament after this game while Proteas men will be looking for a win as they are stuck on just 5 points as against 6 points of India. They are currently on the second spot with the best NRR in the group. If South Africa win this contest, they will easily move into the semis. The battle for the second spot will then be between India and Pakistan.

India will need to beat Zimbabwe to qualify. It is as easy as that for them. Pakistan will need to beat Bangladesh and hope India lose their clash. Babar Azam's side are in this difficult scenario because they lose their first two matches vs India and Zimbabawe respectively. They have done well to fight till here after those two debacles. They beat Netherlands and South Africa in their next two matches to intensify the race to the semifinals in Group 2. Otherwise, India and South Africa were sailing through.

This World Cup has been a World Cup of upsets. We have already seen big teams going down. Ireland have done it. Netherlands too have done and they certainly have the calibre in them to beat South Africa on Sunday.

Ahead of Sunday's T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs South Africa; here is all you need to know:

What date T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs South Africa will be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs South Africa will take place on November 6, Sunday.

Where will the T20 World Cup match Netherlands vs South Africa be played?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs South Africa will be played at the Adelaide Oval.

What time will the T20 World Cup match Netherlands vs South Africa begin?

The T20 World Cup match between Netherlands vs South Africa will begin at 5:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup match?

Netherlands vs South Africa T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.