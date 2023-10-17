SA Vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SA Vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No 15 in Dharamsala, 2PM IST, October 17

Temba Bavuma’s South Africa will be aiming for a third win on the trot when they take on the Netherlands in Match No. 15 of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday. The Proteas have begun with a couple of impressive wins over Sri Lanka and Australia so far in their campaign.

Netherlands are currently at the bottom of the Points Table but South Africa will do well not to take them lightly as the Dutch had stunned them in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match in Adelaide which cost the Proteas a place in the semifinal stage.

Both sides may look at a couple of changes. Looking at the pitch and overhead conditions in Dharamsala, South Africa may look to bring back pacer Gerald Coetzee in place of chinaman bowler Tabraiz Shamsi. While the Dutch will be hoping that pacer Logan van Beek would have recovered from a hamstring injury and will be fit enough to replace Ryan Klein in the lineup for Tuesday’s match.

South Africa vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 Details

Venue: HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

Date & Time: October 17, 2pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

South Africa vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batters: David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen

All-rounders: Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann

Bowlers: Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Aryan Dutt

Captain: Bas de Leede

Vice-captain: Quinton de Kock

South Africa vs Netherlands ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match No. 15 Predicted 11

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi/Gerald Coetzee

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek/Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren