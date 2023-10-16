LIVE Updates | SA vs NED ICC ODI World Cup 2023, Cricket Live Score: Temba Bavuma Vs Scott Edwards

Cricket World Cup 2023 Live: South Africa, fresh off a five-match winning streak and boasting a formidable batting lineup, faces Netherlands in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Despite their recent form, South Africa's head coach, Rob Walter, emphasizes the importance of not underestimating the Dutch team, having learned from their earlier defeat. With a more extended format, the risk of an upset diminishes. In two previous ODIs, South Africa convincingly defeated Netherlands. South Africa's batting prowess, with players like Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Miller, and Heinrich Klaasen in peak form, sets them apart. In contrast, Netherlands, although showing resilience, is yet to secure a win in this tournament.

Netherlands looks to past surprises for inspiration, akin to Afghanistan's victory over England. Quinton de Kock is South Africa's star, displaying exceptional form in the World Cup, while Bas de Leede stands out for the Dutch side with both bat and ball. South Africa contemplates a possible change in their bowling lineup, while Netherlands may see the return of Logan van Beek. The match takes place in Dharamsala, with concerns about the outfield conditions. As South Africa aims to continue its dominant streak, Netherlands hopes for an upset in a challenging encounter.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From Match Number 15 Of ODI World Cup 2023 South Africa Vs Netherlands.