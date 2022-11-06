WATCH: Ex-Proteas Roelof van der Merwe's CATCH OF THE TOURNAMENT to dismiss David Miller, during SA vs NED

South Africa pulled off a shock result to cricket fans on Sunday morning in India after they went down against Netherlands in the Group 2 match in the T20 World Cup 2022. Their shock defeat to the associate nation has knocked them out of the tournament, giving another life to Pakistan and Bangladesh while pushing India easily into the semifinals. The turning point of the match in SA vs NED was when David Miller was caught by former Proteas men player Roelof van der Merwe. On the second ball of the 16th over, bowler Brandon Glover banged one short and Miller went for the pull, but it ended up going high up in the air and van der Merwe, fielding at backward square leg, ran back and stretched full length to his left, took the catch and then slid on the ground, to take one of the catches of the tournamet.

Miller departed for 17 off 17 and that really finished the chase for South Africa. Had that catch not taken, Killer Miller would have finished the game with plenty of balls to spare.

Watch that impossible catch which was made possible by van der Merwe:

This is not the first time South Africa have choked in an important match of the World Cup. 1992, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015 - they have seen it all. This might just be the worst defeats in World Cup, even topping the loss in the ODI World Cup semifinals vs New Zealand in 2015. That was AB de Villiers' side which had tears in its eyes after going out in the semis. This defeat must feel worse as SA were leading the group once and they played poor cricket in last 2 matches vs Pakistan and Netherlands to get knocked out. Temba Bavuma as captain will also be reviewed as that is a big reason why SA never put out their best XI to the field.