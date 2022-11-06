T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Team India march into SEMIFINAL as South Africa CHOKE against Netherlands

Netherlands staged a massive upset in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday (November 6) after defeating South Africa in their last Super-12 encounter, ensuring India a place in the semi-finals. The South African batters choked and failed to chase a moderate score of 159 runs as the Dutch bowlers restricted them to 145/8 in their 20 overs.

Brandon Glover starred with the ball for the Netherlands as the pacer claimed three wickets in his two overs. India secured a place in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022 after South Africa were defeated by the Dutch team. The clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh has now become a virtual quarterfinal as the winner of the clash will join India in the semi-finals from group 2.

Chasing the target, South African openers Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock got off to a quick start with de Cock smashing a four in the first over, following it with a six in the second over. Netherland pacer Fred Klaassen however, dismissed de Cock in the third over to draw first blood for the team. The Dutch team’s potent pacer Paul van Meekeren removed Protea’s captain in the sixth over to send both the openers into the hut.

Rilee Rossouw did play some attacking shots in his brief stay but was dismissed for 25 (19) by Glover in the 10th over, reducing South Africa to 68/3 at the end of 10 overs. Protea batter Aiden Markram was dismissed by Fred Klaassen in the 13th over ending him packing and giving the team a crucial wicket as the batter looked in fine touch and was stitching an important partnership with David Miller.

In the 16th over, Glover dismissed a Miller to dent the Proteas’ chances of winning the math and advancing into the semi-finals. Bas de Leede got rid of Heinrich Klaasen in the 18th over, the only recognized batter at the crease to knock on the door of victory.

The Netherlands gave way just 12 runs in the last over to secure a 13-run victory, their first-ever on South Africa. Earlier, a late flourish from Colin Ackermann and Tom Cooper helped the Netherlands reach a total of 158/4 against South Africa in its last Super-12 encounter at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Ackermann top-scored for the Dutch with an explosive unbeaten 41 from 26 balls. Experienced Tom Cooper also made a vital contribution of 35 runs from 19 balls. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took two wickets for the Proteas.

