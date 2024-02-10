SA20 2024 Final: Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban Super Giants LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch On Mobile, TV, Laptop And More In India For Free?

The stage is set for the climax of the second season of SA20 as the defending champions, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, gear up to face Durban's Super Giants in the final showdown on Sunday. Both teams have showcased exceptional performances, emerging as the top contenders throughout the tournament. Sunrisers Eastern Cape dominated the points table, securing seven wins out of the ten matches they played, setting a formidable precedent for the final.

In contrast, Durban's Super Giants, after a challenging inaugural season, have displayed a remarkable resurgence this time around, clinching the second spot in the standings. The playoff encounter between the two teams saw Sunrisers Eastern Cape emerge victorious, paving their way to the SA20 final for the second consecutive time.

Champions in SA20 2023.

Qualified into final in SA20 2024.



Markram & his boys making Sunrisers Eastern Cape proudpic.twitter.com/BS3mt8tWFA\ Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 7, 2024

Led by Aiden Markram, Sunrisers Eastern Cape will rely on the batting prowess of Dawid Malan, Jordan Hermann, and Tristan Stubbs to provide the necessary firepower. Meanwhile, Marco Jansen and Ottniel Baartman have been instrumental with the ball, consistently delivering outstanding performances throughout the campaign.

On the other hand, Durban's Super Giants, under the leadership of Keshav Maharaj, boast a formidable batting lineup featuring the likes of Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, and Quinton de Kock. However, it's Heinrich Klaasen who has stolen the spotlight with his sensational form, emerging as the star performer for the Super Giants.

With both teams brimming with talent and determination, the SA20 final promises to be an electrifying clash, with fans eagerly anticipating the crowning of the ultimate champion. (IPL 2024: Gabba Test Hero Shamar Joseph Joins LSG As Mark Wood's Replacement)

When will the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants, SA20 2023-24 Final match be played?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants Final match will be played on February 10, Saturday, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa.

What time is the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants, SA20 2023-24 Final match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants, SA20 Final match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Which channel will broadcast the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants, SA20 2023-24 Final match?

The SA20 2023-24 Final match will be telecast live on the Sports18 network in India.

Where to live stream the Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants, SA20 2023-24 Final match?

The Sunrisers Eastern Cape vs Durban’s Super Giants match can be streamed live on the JioCinema app.