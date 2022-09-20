SA20: Kaviya Maran STEALS the show for Sunrisers after bringing home Mumbai Indians batter Tristan Stubbs, WATCH

Young Mumbai Indians and South African batter Tristan Stubbs became the talk of the town at the SA20 inaugural player auction for the 2023 season on Monday (September 19). Stubbs became the costliest buy at the SA20 Player Auction by a mile, going to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for Rs 4.1 crore (R9.2 million) approximately. But what won the fan’s heart was Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kaviya Maran’s reactions during the bidding war.

It was Kaviya from the Sunrisers Eastern Cape who lapped up the cricketer for a whopping 9.2 million rand bid. Her reaction after lapping up the cricketer is now being loved by fans.

WATCH how Kaviya Maran reacted after winning bidding war for Tristan Stubbs…

Stubbs, who was part of the MI squad this year in IPL, could not do anything noteworthy. But, he is highly rated in the cricketing circles as a deadly finisher and someone who is cut out for the shortest format. Stubbs has amassed 784 runs in 34 games with an average of 30.15 and a strike rate of 160.65. He has also scored four fifties in this format. It is his strike rate that franchises feel could be the game changer.

The 22-year-old is a terrific prospect for the Proteas as the youngster gave a peek at his abilities with a 28-ball 72 against England earlier this year.

Here’s how all the squads of SA20 look like after the Player Auction…

Paarl Royals

Pre-bought - David Miller

Pre-bought - Jos Buttler

Pre-bought - Obed McCoy

Pre-bought - Corbin Bosch

Set 1: Lungi Ngidi – R3.4m

Set 1: Tabraiz Shamsi – R4.3m

Set 2: Jason Roy – R1.5m

Set 3: Dane Vilas – R3.3m

Set 6: Bjorn Fortuin – R1.5m

Express 1: Mitchell van Buuren – R175k

Express 1: Wihan Lubbe – R350k

Express 1: Ferisco Adams – R325k

Express 1: Imraan Manack – R175k

Express 1: Evan Jones – R1.7m

Express 1: Ramon Simmonds – R175k

Express 2: Eoin Morgan – R2m

Express 2: Cody Yusuf – R175k

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Pre-bought: Aiden Markram

Pre-bought: Ottneil Baartman

Set 1: Marco Jansen – R6.1m

Set 2: Tristan Stubbs – R9.2m

Set 4: Sisanda Magala – R5.4m

Set 6: Junaid Dawood – R375k

Set 6: Mason Crane – R425k

Set 8: Jon-Jon Smuts – R2.3m

Set 10: Jordan Cox – R325k

Express 1: Adam Rossington – R425k

Express 1: Roelof van der Merwe – R175k

Express 1: Marques Ackerman – R175k

Express 1: James Fuller – R425k

Express 2: Brydon Carse – R425k

Express 2: Sarel Erwee – R175k

Express 2: Aya Gqamane – R175k

Express 2: Tom Abell – R850k

Mumbai Indians Cape Town

Pre-bought: Kagiso Rabada

Pre-bought: Liam Livingstone

Pre-bought: Rashid Khan

Pre-bought: Dewald Brevis

Pre-bought: Sam Curran

Set 1: Rassie van der Dussen – R3.9m

Set 3: Ryan Rickelton – R1m

Set 4: George Linde – R3.9m

Set 5: Beuran Hendricks – R275k

Set 8: Duan Jansen – R3.3m

Express 1: Delano Potgieter – R175k

Express 2: Odean Smith – R1.7m

Express 2: Waqar Salamkheil – R175k

Express 2: Ziyaad Abrahams – R175k

Express 2: Wesley Marshall – R175k

Express 2: Olly Stone – R850k

Express 2: Grant Roelofsen – R175k

Jo’burg Super Kings

Pre-bought: Faf du Plessis

Pre-bought: Gerald Coetzee

Pre-bought: Romario Sheppard

Pre-bought: Mahesh Theekshana

Set 2: Harry Brook – R2.1m

Set 2: Janneman Malan – R2.7m

Set 2: Reeza Hendricks – R4.5m

Set 3: Kyle Verreynne – R175k

Set 4: George Garton – R425k

Set 5: Alzarri Joseph – R2.1m

Set 7: Leus du Plooy – R1.5m

Set 8: Lewis Gregory – R850k

Set 9: Lizaad Williams – R325k

Express 1: Nandre Burger – R175k

Express 1: Donavon Ferreira – R5.5m

Express 1: Malusi Siboto – R175k

Express 2: Caleb Seleka – R175k

Pretoria Capitals

Pre-bought: Anrich Nortje

Pre-bought: Migael Pretorius

Set 2: Rilee Rossouw – R6.9m

Set 3: Phil Salt – R2m

Set 4: Wayne Parnell – R5.6m

Set 5: Josh Little – R1.5m

Set 6: Shaun von Berg – R325k

Set 6: Adil Rashid – R2.4m

Set 7: Cameron Delport – R800k

Set 7: Will Jacks – R1.1m

Set 7: Theunis de Bruyn – R1m

Express 1: Marco Marais – R175k

Express 2: Jimmy Neesham – R3.6m

Express 2: Kusal Mendis – R425k

Express 2: Daryn Dupavillon – R1.7m

Express 2: Shane Dadswell – R175k

Express 2: Eathan Bosch – R175k

Durban’s Super Giants

Pre-bought: Quinton de Kock

Pre-bought: Jason Holder

Pre-bought: Reece Topley

Pre-bought: Kyle Mayers

Pre-bought: Prenelan Subrayen

Set 1: Dwaine Pretorius – R4.1m

Set 1: Heinrich Klaasen – R4.5m

Set 4: Keemo Paul – R850k

Set 4: Keshav Maharaj – R2.5m

Set 5: Kyle Abbott – R175k

Set 9: Junior Dala – R175k

Set 10: Dilshan Madushanka – R275k

Express 1: Johnson Charles – R425k

Express 1: Matthew Breetzke – R175k

Express 1: Christiaan Jonker – R175k

Express 2: Simon Harmer – R200k

Express 2: Wiaan Mulder – R1.9m