SA20: Kaviya Maran STEALS the show for Sunrisers after bringing home Mumbai Indians batter Tristan Stubbs, WATCH
It was Kaviya Maran from the Sunrisers Eastern Cape who lapped up the cricketer for a whopping 9.2 million rand bid. Her reaction after lapping up the cricketer is now being loved by fans.
Young Mumbai Indians and South African batter Tristan Stubbs became the talk of the town at the SA20 inaugural player auction for the 2023 season on Monday (September 19). Stubbs became the costliest buy at the SA20 Player Auction by a mile, going to Sunrisers Eastern Cape for Rs 4.1 crore (R9.2 million) approximately. But what won the fan’s heart was Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kaviya Maran’s reactions during the bidding war.
WATCH how Kaviya Maran reacted after winning bidding war for Tristan Stubbs…
Teams battle in auction to get the services of 22 year old Tristan Stubbs.#TristanStubbs#SA20Auction#SA20 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/NAF4dTxd5N — Cricket Videos (@Crickket__Video) September 19, 2022
Stubbs, who was part of the MI squad this year in IPL, could not do anything noteworthy. But, he is highly rated in the cricketing circles as a deadly finisher and someone who is cut out for the shortest format. Stubbs has amassed 784 runs in 34 games with an average of 30.15 and a strike rate of 160.65. He has also scored four fifties in this format. It is his strike rate that franchises feel could be the game changer.
The 22-year-old is a terrific prospect for the Proteas as the youngster gave a peek at his abilities with a 28-ball 72 against England earlier this year.
Here’s how all the squads of SA20 look like after the Player Auction…
Paarl Royals
Pre-bought - David Miller
Pre-bought - Jos Buttler
Pre-bought - Obed McCoy
Pre-bought - Corbin Bosch
Set 1: Lungi Ngidi – R3.4m
Set 1: Tabraiz Shamsi – R4.3m
Set 2: Jason Roy – R1.5m
Set 3: Dane Vilas – R3.3m
Set 6: Bjorn Fortuin – R1.5m
Express 1: Mitchell van Buuren – R175k
Express 1: Wihan Lubbe – R350k
Express 1: Ferisco Adams – R325k
Express 1: Imraan Manack – R175k
Express 1: Evan Jones – R1.7m
Express 1: Ramon Simmonds – R175k
Express 2: Eoin Morgan – R2m
Express 2: Cody Yusuf – R175k
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Pre-bought: Aiden Markram
Pre-bought: Ottneil Baartman
Set 1: Marco Jansen – R6.1m
Set 2: Tristan Stubbs – R9.2m
Set 4: Sisanda Magala – R5.4m
Set 6: Junaid Dawood – R375k
Set 6: Mason Crane – R425k
Set 8: Jon-Jon Smuts – R2.3m
Set 10: Jordan Cox – R325k
Express 1: Adam Rossington – R425k
Express 1: Roelof van der Merwe – R175k
Express 1: Marques Ackerman – R175k
Express 1: James Fuller – R425k
Express 2: Brydon Carse – R425k
Express 2: Sarel Erwee – R175k
Express 2: Aya Gqamane – R175k
Express 2: Tom Abell – R850k
Mumbai Indians Cape Town
Pre-bought: Kagiso Rabada
Pre-bought: Liam Livingstone
Pre-bought: Rashid Khan
Pre-bought: Dewald Brevis
Pre-bought: Sam Curran
Set 1: Rassie van der Dussen – R3.9m
Set 3: Ryan Rickelton – R1m
Set 4: George Linde – R3.9m
Set 5: Beuran Hendricks – R275k
Set 8: Duan Jansen – R3.3m
Express 1: Delano Potgieter – R175k
Express 2: Odean Smith – R1.7m
Express 2: Waqar Salamkheil – R175k
Express 2: Ziyaad Abrahams – R175k
Express 2: Wesley Marshall – R175k
Express 2: Olly Stone – R850k
Express 2: Grant Roelofsen – R175k
Jo’burg Super Kings
Pre-bought: Faf du Plessis
Pre-bought: Gerald Coetzee
Pre-bought: Romario Sheppard
Pre-bought: Mahesh Theekshana
Set 2: Harry Brook – R2.1m
Set 2: Janneman Malan – R2.7m
Set 2: Reeza Hendricks – R4.5m
Set 3: Kyle Verreynne – R175k
Set 4: George Garton – R425k
Set 5: Alzarri Joseph – R2.1m
Set 7: Leus du Plooy – R1.5m
Set 8: Lewis Gregory – R850k
Set 9: Lizaad Williams – R325k
Express 1: Nandre Burger – R175k
Express 1: Donavon Ferreira – R5.5m
Express 1: Malusi Siboto – R175k
Express 2: Caleb Seleka – R175k
Pretoria Capitals
Pre-bought: Anrich Nortje
Pre-bought: Migael Pretorius
Set 2: Rilee Rossouw – R6.9m
Set 3: Phil Salt – R2m
Set 4: Wayne Parnell – R5.6m
Set 5: Josh Little – R1.5m
Set 6: Shaun von Berg – R325k
Set 6: Adil Rashid – R2.4m
Set 7: Cameron Delport – R800k
Set 7: Will Jacks – R1.1m
Set 7: Theunis de Bruyn – R1m
Express 1: Marco Marais – R175k
Express 2: Jimmy Neesham – R3.6m
Express 2: Kusal Mendis – R425k
Express 2: Daryn Dupavillon – R1.7m
Express 2: Shane Dadswell – R175k
Express 2: Eathan Bosch – R175k
Durban’s Super Giants
Pre-bought: Quinton de Kock
Pre-bought: Jason Holder
Pre-bought: Reece Topley
Pre-bought: Kyle Mayers
Pre-bought: Prenelan Subrayen
Set 1: Dwaine Pretorius – R4.1m
Set 1: Heinrich Klaasen – R4.5m
Set 4: Keemo Paul – R850k
Set 4: Keshav Maharaj – R2.5m
Set 5: Kyle Abbott – R175k
Set 9: Junior Dala – R175k
Set 10: Dilshan Madushanka – R275k
Express 1: Johnson Charles – R425k
Express 1: Matthew Breetzke – R175k
Express 1: Christiaan Jonker – R175k
Express 2: Simon Harmer – R200k
Express 2: Wiaan Mulder – R1.9m
