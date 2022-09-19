NewsCricket
KAVIYA MARAN

SA20 Player Auction: Kaviya Maran joins Sunrisers Hyderabad on auction table in South Africa, coach Dale Steyn is all smiles

She is well-known in the country as the daughter of Kalanithi Maran.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2022, 06:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

SA20 Player Auction: Kaviya Maran joins Sunrisers Hyderabad on auction table in South Africa, coach Dale Steyn is all smiles

SA 20 League 2023 auction is taking place and a total of 316 cricketers from 14 different countries will go under the hammer at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday (September 19). All six franchises in the T20 league is being owned by the Indian Premier League franchises. Kaviya Maran of Sunrisers Eastern Cape which is owned by Sunrisers Hyderabad was spotted in the auction. Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn shared the photo of the auction table on social media. As soon as the photo was posted Kaviya Maran started trending on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kaviya Maran's surprise presence in the SA20 Player Auction -

Who is Kaviya Maran?

Kaviya Maran aka ‘Kavya Maran‘ (born 6 August 1992) is an Indian businesswoman, Executive, Cricket Personality, and CEO of the SRH Cricket IPL team from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She is well-known in the country as the daughter of Kalanithi Maran. Let me tell you that, Kalanithi Maran is a famous Indian businessman and the founder of the Sun Group. According to Wikipedia, Kalanithi is also the owner of various television channels, FM Radio Stations, DTH Services, Newspapers, and a film production house.

On the other hand his daughter, Kaviya Maran also involves in his businesses and also manages the works of SUN TV. Kaviya Maran became famous in the country as the  ‘Mystery Girl’ of Sunrisers Hyderabad after the IPL match on Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was also present at the stadium during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and her team  Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On Sunday’s match, Kaviya grabbed everyone’s attention, when she was supporting her team SRH during the live match. However, KKR defeated SHR on Sunday’s match.

Live Tv

Photo Gallery

Kaviya MaranKaviya Maran news updateKaviya Maran newsKaviya Maran updateKaviya Maran auctionSA20 Player AuctionSA20 Player Auction news updateSA20 Player Auction newsSA20 Player Auction updateDale SteynDale Steyn news updateDale Steyn newsDale Steyn update

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Baduan Masjid' or 'Mahadev's Temple'?
DNA Video
DNA: Dream of riding bike in air to come true!
DNA Video
DNA: Futuristic electric plane is here!
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Crimes' on 'Black Friday'
DNA Video
DNA: India's diplomatic success in Samarkand
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of those who are making 'Kartavya path' a 'Garbage Path'
DNA Video
DNA: Cheetah to return to India after 75 years
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu dominated village a property of Waqf board?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the fast spreading Khalistani virus