SA20 Player Auction: Kaviya Maran joins Sunrisers Hyderabad on auction table in South Africa, coach Dale Steyn is all smiles

SA 20 League 2023 auction is taking place and a total of 316 cricketers from 14 different countries will go under the hammer at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday (September 19). All six franchises in the T20 league is being owned by the Indian Premier League franchises. Kaviya Maran of Sunrisers Eastern Cape which is owned by Sunrisers Hyderabad was spotted in the auction. Former South Africa cricketer Dale Steyn shared the photo of the auction table on social media. As soon as the photo was posted Kaviya Maran started trending on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kaviya Maran's surprise presence in the SA20 Player Auction -

Imagine if Kavya Maran again fills up the team with all bowlers _ September 19, 2022

Kavya Maran on the auction table for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. pic.twitter.com/2YUTN3CS8O — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 19, 2022

Tristan Stubbs in Set 2 , Kavya Maran is also present in the #SA20Auction you know what that means.. _@MICapeTown good luck ___#SA20 @mipaltan — __ (@joegoldberg__7) September 19, 2022

Dale Steyn on auction table _ — Cricket Ki Batein __ (@ManayavV) September 19, 2022

Who is Kaviya Maran?

Kaviya Maran aka ‘Kavya Maran‘ (born 6 August 1992) is an Indian businesswoman, Executive, Cricket Personality, and CEO of the SRH Cricket IPL team from Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She is well-known in the country as the daughter of Kalanithi Maran. Let me tell you that, Kalanithi Maran is a famous Indian businessman and the founder of the Sun Group. According to Wikipedia, Kalanithi is also the owner of various television channels, FM Radio Stations, DTH Services, Newspapers, and a film production house.

On the other hand his daughter, Kaviya Maran also involves in his businesses and also manages the works of SUN TV. Kaviya Maran became famous in the country as the ‘Mystery Girl’ of Sunrisers Hyderabad after the IPL match on Sunday, April 11, 2021. She was also present at the stadium during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and her team Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). On Sunday’s match, Kaviya grabbed everyone’s attention, when she was supporting her team SRH during the live match. However, KKR defeated SHR on Sunday’s match.