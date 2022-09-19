SA20 Updated Player Squads: Marco Jansen joins Sunrisers Eastern Cape, Sam Curran signed by MI Cape Town

A total of 316 cricketers from 14 different countries are set go under the hammer at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Monday (September 19). The dates for the SA20 league are not out yet. But the tournament will be held in the January-February window of 2023. The tournament will be held across six cities which have franchises: Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Paarl, Pretoria and Gqeberha. A total of six franchises named - Durban's Super Giants, Joburg Super Kings, MI Cape Town, Paarl Royals, Pretoria Capitals, and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are part of the South Africa 20 League. The six franchise teams have a R34 million-rand (More than Rs 15 crore) salary budget to complete their squads of 17.

Here's the full list of squad -

Durban’s Super Giants (9): Quinton de Kock, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Reece Topley, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Kehav Maharaj

Johannesburg Super Kings (9): Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton

MI Cape Town (8): Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis, Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde

Paarl Royals (8): David Miller, Corbin Bosch, Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jason Roy, Dane Vilas

Pretoria Capitals (5): Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Wayne Parnell

Sunrisers Eastern Cape (5): Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman, Marco Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Sisanda Magala