हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Happy Birthday Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: When Master Blaster 'played' for Pakistan against India

Very few people are aware of the fact that Sachin Tendulkar first got the taste of international cricket when he took the field for Pakistan cricket team that was playing against India in 1987.

Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: When Master Blaster &#039;played&#039; for Pakistan against India
Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (Source: Twitter)

Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar turned 49 on Sunday (April 24). With hundred tons in his bag, smashing every record in the book, Sachin isn’t just a cricketer. He is considered the God Of Cricket. But there are still some facts about the legendary batter that fans are unaware of.

It’s a well-documented fact that India legend Sachin Tendulkar made his official international debut against arch-rivals Pakistan in 1989 in Karachi, but very few people are aware of the fact that the batting maestro first got the taste of international cricket when he took the field for Pakistan cricket team that was playing against India at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

The 48-year-old recalled the incident in his autobiography ‘Playing It My Way’ of taking the field for Pakistan two years before his India debut in 1987. The India legend also wonders whether the then-Pakistan captain Imran Khan remembers employing him in the field.

“I don’t know whether Imran Khan remembers this or has any idea that I once fielded for his Pakistan team,” writes Tendulkar.

The Master Blaster further recalls that Pakistan cricketers Javed Miandad and Abdul Qadir had left the field during the lunch break. As the standby fielder, Sachin was asked to field for the visiting team.

Tendulkar also mentioned one incident on how he nearly took the catch of Kapil Dev in the match, but couldn’t get to the ball despite running a long way. He explained that if he had been placed at mid-on rather than long-on, he could have taken part in the dismissal for Pakistan.

Notably, Tendulkar has the biggest records to his name and to date, no one has come close to it, hence fans in India reckon he is nothing short of a demi-god. Over two decades, Sachin has brought a smile to the faces of billions of Indians and has inspired many throughout his illustrious career.

During his illustrious career, Sachin scored 34357 international runs which include 100 centuries. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Happy Birthday Sachin TendulkarTeam IndiaPakistanSachin tendulkar
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Blame game in RCB as skipper Faf du Plessis says THIS after SHAMEFUL defeat against SRH

Must Watch

PT2M19S

Zee Top 10: 2 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter