Sachin Tendulkar breaks the internet with throwback video of his singing debut with Sonu Nigam - WATCH

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback video from a music studio session on the eve of World Music Day which is celebrated worldwide on June 22. Tendulkar has often shared his fondness for music in the past as he posted a special clip on Instagram where he is seen singing a song.

In the video, Tendulkar is accompanied by Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam.

“Some fond memories from my debut at the recording studio, What are you listening to today?, #WorldMusicDay, #throwback #singing #music #BTS #cricket #behindthescenes,” Tendulkar captioned the video.

In the video, Sonu heaped praise on Tendulkar’s singing ability and said, “He is a very good singer. We did not use pitch corrector on his voice as he was singing in the right sur (tone).”

Both Sachin and Sonu looked in a jolly mood in a special behind the scene video.

The video was released in 2017 and became an instant as fans showered love for the supremely talented singer and the Master Blaster.

Recently, Sachin was named the greatest Test batsman of the 21st century. The 48-year-old, who holds the record for most Test runs and centuries pipped former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara to achieve the feat in a poll conducted by Star Sports.

Tendulkar’s 15,921 runs and 51 centuries are the most in Test cricket history. The man nearest to him in the run-getters list is former Australia captain Ricky Ponting who is 2,543 runs behind. In terms of centuries, he is six clear of Jacques Kallis who has 45 Test tons.