हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Jacques Kallis, Lisa Sthalekar, Zaheer Abbas on their induction into ICC Hall of Fame

Earlier in the day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had inducted Kallis, Sthalekar, and Abbas, into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Jacques Kallis, Lisa Sthalekar, Zaheer Abbas on their induction into ICC Hall of Fame
Image Credits: Twitter/@sachin_rt

Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday congratulated South Africa`s Jacques Kallis, Australia`s Lisa Sthalekar and Pakistan`s Zaheer Abbas after the three former players got inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

"Congratulations to @sthalekar93, Zaheer Abbas & @jacqueskallis75 on being inducted into the #ICCHallofFame. Sport can unite the world beyond boundaries and each of you have done your bit and more by being wonderful ambassadors of our beautiful game," the former Indian batsman, Tendulkar, tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had inducted Kallis, Sthalekar, and Abbas, into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

The cricket governing body had inducted the players during a show hosted by commentator Alan Wilkins.The show was broadcasted around the world via ICC digital channels and featured retired greats Sunil Gavaskar, Melanie Jones, and Shaun Pollock as the main guests and had Wasim Akram, Graeme Smith and Alyssa Healy joined in to congratulate and appreciate the 2020 inductees.

Kallis is the fourth South African player inducted and Abbas is the sixth from Pakistan. Lisa is the 27th from Australia and the ninth woman player in the list, which includes five from Australia.In all, 93 players have been inducted so far under the system, which sees retired players become eligible five years after playing their last international match.

Former ICC Cricket Hall of Famers formed the majority of the adjudicating panel with representation from the media, ICC, and Federation of International Cricketers` Association (FICA). 

 

Tags:
Sachin tendulkarICC Hall of FameJacques KallisLisa SthalekarZaheer Abbas
Next
Story

On this day in 2015, former Australian skipper Michael Clarke bid adieu to international cricket
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M25S

Third day of CBI investigation in Sushant case, know here what information found so far