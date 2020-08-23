Sachin Tendulkar congratulates Jacques Kallis, Lisa Sthalekar, Zaheer Abbas on their induction into ICC Hall of Fame

Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday congratulated South Africa`s Jacques Kallis, Australia`s Lisa Sthalekar and Pakistan`s Zaheer Abbas after the three former players got inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

"Congratulations to @sthalekar93, Zaheer Abbas & @jacqueskallis75 on being inducted into the #ICCHallofFame. Sport can unite the world beyond boundaries and each of you have done your bit and more by being wonderful ambassadors of our beautiful game," the former Indian batsman, Tendulkar, tweeted.

Earlier in the day, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had inducted Kallis, Sthalekar, and Abbas, into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

The cricket governing body had inducted the players during a show hosted by commentator Alan Wilkins.The show was broadcasted around the world via ICC digital channels and featured retired greats Sunil Gavaskar, Melanie Jones, and Shaun Pollock as the main guests and had Wasim Akram, Graeme Smith and Alyssa Healy joined in to congratulate and appreciate the 2020 inductees.

Kallis is the fourth South African player inducted and Abbas is the sixth from Pakistan. Lisa is the 27th from Australia and the ninth woman player in the list, which includes five from Australia.In all, 93 players have been inducted so far under the system, which sees retired players become eligible five years after playing their last international match.

Former ICC Cricket Hall of Famers formed the majority of the adjudicating panel with representation from the media, ICC, and Federation of International Cricketers` Association (FICA).