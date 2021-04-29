हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sachin tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar joins India's fight against COVID-19, donates Rs 1cr to 'Mission Oxygen'

Sachin Tendulkar extended his helping hand in the nation's fight against the second wave of COVID-19. The former India cricketer made a contribution to "Mission Oxygen" and urged his supporters to do the same.  

Sachin Tendulkar joins India&#039;s fight against COVID-19, donates Rs 1cr to &#039;Mission Oxygen&#039;
India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (PTI/File Photo)

Batting maestero Sachin Tendulkar extended his helping hand in the nation's fight against the second wave of COVID-19. The former India cricketer made a contribution of Rs 1 crore to "Mission Oxygen" and urged his supporters to do the same. 

Tendulkar took to Twitter to share this news and appealed to the citizens to stand together in the fight against the deadly virus. 

"His donation of Rs 1 crore to 'Mission Oxygen' in its endeavour to procure and provide life-saving oxygen concentrators to hospitals across the nation in this time of need is incredibly heart-warming," read a statement from Mission Oxygen, which is a fund-raising initiative by Delhi-NCR based entrepreneurs for importing Oxygen Concentrator machines and donating them to hospitals in need.

On his 48th birthday last week, the former cricketer urged his fans to donate blood plasma if permissible. The Master Blaster, who himself contracted the virus while taking part in the Road Safety World Series, confirmed that he will be donating his plasma in a Plasma Donation Centre, which the former Indian cricketer himself inaugurated last year.  

Earlier in the day Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals announced to donate Rs 7.5 crore (over $1 million) to immediately support people in India affected by the COVID-19  pandemic. 

The Royals said in a statement that players as well as officials in the team had come forward to make this massive contribution for India. 

