Sachin Tendulkar Meets Bill Gates in Mumbai, Fans Say ‘Two Legends Together’, Check PIC

Microsoft founder Bill Gates is on a tour to India and on the very first day took some time out to meet Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali in Mumbai on Tuesday (February 28) evening. On a day on which the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) announced that a ‘life-size’ statue of Tendulkar will be erected at the Wankhede stadium, the former India batter met Gates and discussed various initiatives.

Tendulkar met Gates and had a discussion with him about his philanthropic work specially related to children’s healthcare. Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar shared several pictures from his meeting with Gates. In the images, Sachin and his wife Anjali are seen sharing smiles with Gates.

The former India captain thanked Gates for sharing his insights with him. “We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy – including children’s healthcare, which our Foundation works on. Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world’s challenges. Thanks for your insights @BillGates,” he wrote.

We are all students for life. Today was a wonderful learning opportunity to gain perspectives on philanthropy - including children's healthcare, which our Foundation works on.



Sharing ideas is a powerful way to solve the world's challenges.



Thanks for your insights @BillGates! pic.twitter.com/3o0wvHXelU — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 28, 2023

Tendulkar and Gates’ pictures garnered several likes and comments. “Two legends together,” a social media user commented. “Woaah... legends in one frame,” another one wrote.

The meeting was organised by the Gates and Melinda Gates Foundation, which works on a variety of social and economic issues around the world, including improving healthcare and reducing poverty.

Besides Tendulkar, Gates also met Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das and held discussions on wide-ranging matters. “Mr. @BillGates visited RBI Mumbai today and held wide ranging discussions with Governor @DasShaktikanta,” RBI tweeted.

This is Gates’ first visit to India after the COVID-19 pandemic. On February 23, he expressed his happiness on coming to India. “India gives me hope for the future. I`m excited to visit next week and see the work being done by innovators and entrepreneurs to tackle big challenges like climate change, health, and hunger,” he had tweeted.