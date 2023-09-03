Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak passed away on early morning of September 3, his wife informed via a Facebook post. Streak played 65 Tests, 189 ODIs for Zimababwe as well as 175 first-class matches. Streak was battling live cancer for a long time. His wife Nadine Streak shared the sad news on social media, writing that 'the greatest love of my life was carried to be with the Angels'.

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar penned an emotional note for the Zimbabwe cricketer remembering him for his extraordinary physique and expressed his pain via social media.

Deeply pained to learn of Heath Streak's demise. While he was a big, muscular & strong guy, his agility and deceptive bowling, combined with his fielding prowess, were truly remarkable. The cricketing fraternity will feel his absence. Rest in peace, Heath. pic.twitter.com/gbD43rTz5K — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 3, 2023

"In the early hours of this morning, Sunday the 3rd of September 2023, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the Angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones. He was covered in love and peace and did not walk off the Park alone. Our souls are joined for eternity Streaky. Till I hold you again," Nadine's (Heath's wife) posted on Facebook.

Streak made his international debut at the age of 19 in an abandoned match against South Africa in Bengaluru during the 1993 Hero Cup, a five-team tournament played in India. He played his maiden Test match against Pakistan in Karachi. He took eight wickets in the next match in Rawalpindi.

Heath Streak bowled an exceptional delivery to dismiss Sachin Tendulkar during the 1996 World Cup.#HeathStreak #CWC2023 #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Y2Opnw3ptw — Lakshminarayana (@LnMedikonda) September 3, 2023

Streak played the 1996, 1999 and 2003 World Cups for Zimbabwe. He became Zimbabwe's captain in 2000. The former Zimbabwe captain was banned from all cricket for eight years after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code in 2021