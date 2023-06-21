Sachin Tendulkar Pulls Off Difficult Yoga Asanas To Mark International Day Of Yoga; See Pics

India batting great Sachin Tendulkar marked the International Day of Yoga by doing some Yoga asanas. The world celebrates the International Day of Yoga on June 21 and Tendulkar participated in a Yoga exercise to inspire his fans. Underlining the importance of Yoga to the world, Sachin shared some pics of his exercise and wrote that Yoga helps both the both the body and the mind to work in tandem. He also asked his fans about their favourite Yoga asana. Sachin wrote: "Yoga helps increase the teamwork between the body and the mind. Which is your favourite Yoga asana?"

Take a look at pics shared by Sachin on his social media to celebrate International Yoga Day:

After retiring from sport in 2013, Tendulkar has maintained a good physique. He is still very fit and one of the reasons for the same could be Yoga. Sachin has been a big believer that sport should be a part of every India's daily routine. He has previously said that while India is a sport-mad country, it is still not the sport-playing country. The Bharat Ratna, every now and then, tries to inspire the youth to take up a sport or perform Yoga on a daily basis.

His fans posted the pics and videos of asanas they did to mark the International Day of Yoga. Some also appreciated Sachin's attempt to spread awareness about the important of Yoga in our daily lives.

Sharing my message on International Day of Yoga. https://t.co/4tGLQ7Jolo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2023

PM Modi says Yoga is a global movement now.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga has now become a global movement. He said that the propagation of Yoga was an extension of the ideal that this world is a one family. "We have to eliminate our contradictions, blockages and resistances through Yoga. We have to present the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' as an example to the world," Modi said. "Yoga expands the inner vision and connects us with that consciousnes which makes us feel the unity of the living being giving a basis of love for the living being," he added.