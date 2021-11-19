Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sanjay Bangar’s sons ready to step up to international cricket, know all about them

Former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid along with Sanjay Bangar might have bid adieu to international cricket long back but their sons are ready to carry on their illustrious legacy. Dravid, who recently took over as the Head Coach of Team India, has been shaping Indian cricket’s next generation but the likes of Samit Dravid, Arjun Tendulkar and Aryan Bangar are already starting to step up.

Here we look at the top emerging talent of former India cricketers…

Sanjay Bangar’s son Aryan

Former Railways all-rounder Sanjay Bangar may have turned out in only 12 Tests and 15 ODIs for India but he played a big role in recent success of Team India as the batting coach of the side with Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun. Bangar has now taken over as the Head Coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise from IPL 2022.

Aryan like his father is an all-rounder and a couple of years ago in 2019 spent a season with Leicestershire in the junior county game. Aryan has represented Puducherry in the National U-19s (Cooch Behar Trophy) this year and scored 300 runs in five games with a highest score of 150 and two half centuries. He also picked up 20 wickets.

Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun

The legendary former India captain’s son Arjun has already been making waves in domestic cricket for Mumbai. He was also bought by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 for Rs 20 lakh during the auction earlier this year. Unlike his father, Arjun is primarily a left-arm pace bowler but is also quite useful with the bat as well at the junior level.

He has played two T20 matches for Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Arjun got injured mid-way through the IPL 2021 season and was replaced by Simarjeet Singh in the MI squad.

Rahul Dravid’s son Samit

The former India captain took over as the Head Coach of Team India this week with the first T20 against New Zealand being his first game in charge as the full-time chief coach. Last year, Samit Dravid scored a brilliant double century in a U-14 BTR Shield match between his team Mallya Aditi International School and Sri Kumaran. He had been enjoying a brilliant run of form as this was his second double ton in two months. Samit cracked a double century in an Under-14 state-level match in December 2019 as well.