Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid named in Dale Steyn's best batsmen list

South African speedster Dale Steyn, who bid adieu to Test cricket in August 2019 in order to focus on limited-overs cricket, has picked up some of the best batsmen he has ever played against and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid are among them.

In a Question and Answer session on Steyn's official Twitter handle, one of the followers asked the 36-year-old fast bowler that who is the best batsman he has ever faced.

Replying to the question, Steyn could not pick one and listed five best batsmen he has played against.

While Steyn dubbed former Australian captain Ricky Ponting as a 'prime', he called former Indian opening batsman Tendulkar a 'wall'.

Steyn further went on to say that former skipper Dravid, swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle and former England captain Kevin Pietersen were all so good.

"Ponting was prime, Sachin was a wall, Dravid, Gayle, KP, they were all so good!," Steyn tweeted.

Meanwhile, another user asked him to name the bowler with a perfect bowling action other than him.

In reply, Steyn said that his teammate Kagiso Rabada has the smoothest easiest action to generate pace, while Australia's Pat Cummins is a close favourite.

"KG has probably the smoothest easiest action to generate pace. Pat C is also a close favorite," he said.

Steyn represented South Africa in a total of 93 Tests and claimed 439 wickets in it at an average of 22.95. He became the leading wicket-taker for the country in the longest format of the game, going past Shaun Pollock in 2019.

The South African pacer has also appeared in 125 ODIs and 47 T20Is so far for the national side.