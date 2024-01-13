Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has added another feather to his illustrious cap by receiving an exclusive invitation to the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The ceremony, scheduled for January 22, is poised to be a historic event with several high-profile guests, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gracing the occasion. Sachin Tendulkar often hailed as the 'God of Cricket' and 'Master Blaster,' is no stranger to accolades, but this invitation holds special significance. He joins the distinguished list of invitees that includes other luminaries like Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, and industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata.

The 'Pran Pratistha' Spectacle

The 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony is a revered Hindu ritual, marking the consecration of the temple's deity. Scheduled a week before the grand inauguration, Vedic rituals will commence on January 16, building up to the main ceremony on January 22. The event aligns with the Karma Dwadashi, dedicated to Lord Vishnu, adding a spiritual dimension to the auspicious day.

A Confluence of Leaders and Celebrities

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, is set to witness a confluence of leaders, athletes, and celebrities, symbolizing a significant milestone in the centuries-long journey towards the construction of the Ram Temple. The presence of Prime Minister Modi adds to the grandeur of the occasion, emphasizing the cultural and historical importance of Ayodhya.

Preparations in Full Swing

With preparations in full swing, the organizers are anticipating a substantial turnout, with arrangements made for 10,000-15,000 attendees. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all participants.

Beyond Cricket: Tendulkar in the Spiritual Spotlight

While Tendulkar is renowned for his cricketing prowess, his presence at the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony showcases his role beyond sports. It highlights the universal appeal and admiration he commands, transcending the boundaries of his cricketing achievements.