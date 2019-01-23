Sachin Tendulkar reveals a message he once gave to gymnast Dipa Karmakar

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday shared a message he once gave to star gymnast Dipa Karmakar who had made the country proud in the 2016 Rio Olympics, while addressing a gathering during the book launch of ‘Dipa Karmakar – The Small Wonder', the biography of the gymnast.

"I simply told her that first of all, we are extremely proud of you and your achievement. It is not the end of the world if you did not win a medal. There will be a lot more limelight on your performances from now on," he said.

At the same time, Tendulkar also had a piece of advice for the 25-year-old gymnast who had finished fourth in the women's vault finals event during the 2016 Rio Olympics, earning her fame and appreciation from all corners of the world.

"There will be a lot of changes which will take place in the environment around you which can be positive as well as negative. It is important to not allow your preparation to be affected by the changes taking place at any cost,"he said.

"For me as a cricketer, going out on a cricket field for practice was similar to going to a temple. That time was my time and nothing else mattered in the world, except me and my cricket. I would leave the field only when I was satisfied with my preparation. You should devote your complete focus towards your practice and respect, worship your talent which is nothing short of a gift from God," concluded Tendulkar.